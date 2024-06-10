Dealer eProcess Launches Everest, a New All-In-One Platform for Automotive Dealers

"We've created something not yet seen in the industry: a smarter, data-driven website platform that learns and adapts to every shopper. No log-ins for shoppers. No extra work for the dealers," said Joe Gillespie, CEO at Dealer eProcess. Post this

One of the standout features of this innovative platform is the creation of a Digital ID for each unique shopper, which automatically stores their preferences and website visit history without ever having to log in or already exist in the DMS. Then Sherpa intuitively interprets the shopper data in the Digital ID and makes real-time adjustments to the website's front end, ensuring that each visitor enjoys tailored web experiences suited to their specific interests. Furthermore, this personalization continues with every return visit, seamlessly picking up where the shopper left off, and extending to other sites within the dealer group — a first-in-the-industry website feature.

"We've created something not yet seen in the industry: a smarter, data-driven website platform that learns and adapts to every shopper. No log-ins for shoppers. No extra work for the dealers," said Joe Gillespie, CEO at Dealer eProcess. "As third-party cookies phase out, the importance of first-party data is skyrocketing. This incredible technology empowers dealerships to connect with their customers on a deeper level using first-party data, ultimately driving more conversions, increasing sales revenue, and boosting customer satisfaction."

With its performance-driven capabilities and cutting-edge features, Everest emerges as a top-performing option for dealerships looking to streamline processes while maximizing sales potential. Dealer eProcess remains devoted to empowering dealerships with advanced solutions that drive success in today's rapidly evolving automotive digital landscape. Everest stands as a testament to this commitment, offering a first-of-its-kind transformative platform poised to revolutionize automotive retailing.

DEP will host an exclusive keynote on Thursday, June 13 at 1pm ET, to officially unveil Everest and all the game-changing features that make it the ultimate digital platform. Register now to save your seat and be among the first to see Everest in action.

