Dealer eProcess Named 2024 Google Premier Partner

LISLE, Ill., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dealer eProcess has once again earned Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program for 2024. Premier Partner status is reserved for the top 3% of Google partners in the United States, underscoring the unwavering dedication and marketing expertise of its Digital Marketing team in crafting and executing effective Google Advertising campaigns for dealers.
Dealer eProcess has been an integral part of the Google Partners Program for several years. To uphold its Premier Partner status, Dealer eProcess Google Ads passed rigorous evaluations by Google on metrics such as Existing Client Growth, New Client Growth, Client Retention, Production Diversification, and Annual Ads Spend.
As a Premier Partner, Dealer eProcess has access to a comprehensive array of program benefits offered by Google. This includes the privilege to leverage product betas and insight briefings, direct engagement with Google engineers, and the opportunity to draw upon the extensive expertise of Google executives and fellow Premier Partners.
"I'm so proud of the Digital Marketing team at Dealer eProcess for once again earning Google Premier Partner status," said Joe Gillespie, CEO of Dealer eProcess. "This recognition is a testament to the team's exceptional proficiency in automotive digital marketing and highlights our unrivaled customer satisfaction. This is one of the many ways we are helping dealers stay ahead of the competition."
About Google Partners
The Google Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.
About Dealer eProcess
Dealer eProcess (DEP) is an award-winning website and digital marketing agency helping dealerships enhance their customer experience and drive sales. With countless industry awards and a 99% customer satisfaction rating, DEP has cemented its position as a recognized leader in the industry. DEP offers a suite of products and services including best-in-class websites, a robust inventory management system, industry-leading digital marketing, Amazon Streaming Ads (OTT), and a digital retailing platform.
For the most up-to-date news, follow Dealer eProcess on LinkedIn or visit www.dealereprocess.com.
Media Contact
Trevor Nyland, Dealer eProcess, 1 8667494806, [email protected], dealereprocess.com
SOURCE Dealer eProcess
