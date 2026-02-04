DealerBuilt Joins Leading Automotive Technical Standards Association, STAR

"We have long admired STAR's mission and welcome the opportunity to contribute to the achievement of those goals. We look forward to kicking off this collaboration at NADA," said Dave Apseloff, Director of Strategic Partnerships at DealerBuilt. Post this

"We have long admired STAR's mission and welcome the opportunity to contribute to the achievement of those goals. We look forward to kicking off this collaboration at NADA and providing customers world class solutions and partnerships," said Dave Apseloff, Director of Strategic Partnerships at DealerBuilt.

"STAR is excited to welcome DealerBuilt as an Associate Member," said Steve Zadoorian, Executive Director of STAR. "Their involvement strengthens our collaborative effort to develop practical, non-proprietary standards that benefit dealers, manufacturers, and technology providers alike. We look forward to their contributions as our workgroups continue advancing interoperability across automotive retail".

About DealerBuilt

DealerBuilt is a portfolio of automotive dealership SaaS brands including Lightyear Enterprise Retail Cloud DMS, Oplogic Variable Operations Platform, iService Fixed Operations Platform, and Vistadash Marketing Intelligence Platform. With dealer founders and dealer-led insights from our customers, we are "Powered by Dealers, Built for you…DealerBuilt.

About STAR

Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit organization whose members include dealers, original equipment manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. STAR uses non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops industry standards and emerging technologies for the benefit of retail automotive dealers. Incorporated in 2001, STAR defines industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture that supports global data interoperability, and standardizes the dealership IT infrastructure. To learn more about joining STAR, please visit starstandard.org or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.

Media Relations:

Peyton Hoffman

CP Consulting Group

[email protected]

Media Contact

Peyton Hoffman, STAR Standard, 1 7577484533, [email protected], https://www.starstandard.org/

SOURCE STAR Standard