DealerFire marketing uses geo-fencing and targeting to attract local customers

Dealerships can get more targeted local traffic with DealerFire products

WESTLAKE, Texas, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DealerFire, a leading provider of dealership websites and digital marketing solutions from Solera, is revolutionizing the way dealerships attract local car shoppers. By leveraging cutting-edge geo-fencing technology, DealerFire empowers dealerships to target potential customers with personalized messaging, driving them straight to the showroom floor.

An explanation of geo-fencing

Geo-fencing is a virtual barrier created around a specific location, like a competitor's dealership or a high-traffic area frequented by potential car buyers. When a smartphone or mobile device enters or exits this designated zone, targeted advertising swoops in. This advertising could be in the form of eye-catching social media ads, informative search engine results or enticing display banners across popular websites.

The benefits of targeted marketing for dealerships

For dealerships, the benefits are undeniable. Geo-fencing allows them to reach highly relevant customers who are already demonstrating car-buying interest. Dealerships can capture the attention of someone browsing used cars online near a competitor's dealership or visiting a local car wash with a targeted ad for a complimentary detail service. This laser-focused approach translates into increased website traffic, qualified leads and ultimately, more sales.

Geo-fencing is a game-changer for dealerships looking to maximize their local market reach. By pinpointing potential customers with laser precision, dealerships can significantly improve their return on advertising spend and outshine the competition.

About DealerFire

DealerFire empowers dealerships with a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions designed to drive sales and enhance the customer experience. From user-friendly website design to cutting-edge marketing tools, DealerFire equips dealerships to thrive in today's competitive automotive landscape.

Media Contact

DealerFire, Solera, 888-655-1435, [email protected], https://www.dealerfire.com/blog

SOURCE DealerFire