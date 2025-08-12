Dealers Wholesale Recognized as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List

Dealers Wholesale, a leading value-added distributor and installer of fireplaces, doors, door hardware, access control, and outdoor lifestyle products, proudly announces its debut at No. 4456 on the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Dealers Wholesale also ranked No. 48 in Indiana and No. 288 in the Construction industry. The Inc. 5000 provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful independent, entrepreneurial businesses in the U.S.

"Earning our position on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time is a tremendous milestone for Dealers Wholesale and a testament to the passion, expertise, and relentless drive of our entire team," said Jimmy Rayford, CEO of Dealers Wholesale. "This year, we are proud to have been recognized on both the Inc. 5000 and the Best Places to Work in Indiana lists. Achieving both honors reflects our vision of being a people-first company that drives breakthrough results. We are committed to continuing this momentum—delivering exceptional products, innovative solutions, and unmatched service to our customers, while fostering a culture where our people can thrive."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it."

About Dealers Wholesale: Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Dealers Wholesale is a leading provider of commercial doors, frames, hardware, electronic access control, and fireplace solutions. Serving builders, contractors, and commercial clients, the company has built its reputation on delivering quality products, expert installation, and unparalleled customer service. Dealers Wholesale's growth is driven by a customer-first approach, strategic acquisitions, and a commitment to innovation in the building products industry. For more information, please visit Dealers Wholesale.

The company's portfolio also includes ClearPath Connections of Pewaukee, WI, a provider of security, life safety, and communication technologies, and Palatine Builders Supply of Wood Dale, IL, a trusted distributor of high-quality doors, frames, and hardware known for its fast turnaround times and dependable service.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

