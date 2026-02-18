DealGround Enables Commercial Real Estate Brokers to Unlock 50x ROI by Turning Prospecting Into Deals

"DealGround has transformed how we prospect. What used to take days, or sometimes weeks, to piece together through public records and spreadsheets can now be done in minutes." -- Tim Westfall, partner at Echo West Capital Advisors Post this

"Even as AI adoption accelerates across CRE, many brokers are still stuck working with disconnected PDFs, spreadsheets, and other data sources that cause them to miss opportunities," said Dan Mosher, CEO and co-founder of DealGround. "They want to find opportunities and start conversations with owners that lead to new deals – that's what we built DealGround to do. Today, teams across each of the top 15 CRE firms are using the platform to move from research to outreach in minutes instead of weeks and uncover new opportunities."

Proven Results with Brokerage Teams

DealGround is already delivering measurable results for brokerage teams, helping turn prospecting into new business and pipeline growth. Customers are reporting strong performance outcomes, including:

Saving roughly 20 hours per week through automated ownership research

Boosting commissions by as much as 50 percent through direct deal sourcing

Achieving 50x or greater return on investment after sourcing a single deal through the platform

"DealGround has transformed how we prospect," said Tim Westfall, partner at Echo West Capital Advisors. "What used to take days, or sometimes weeks, to piece together through public records and spreadsheets can now be done in minutes. Being able to move from a filtered search to verified ownership information in just a few clicks is a game changer and has become a true lead generation engine for our business."

Lead Generation Engine with Automated Ownership Research

The results brokers are seeing are driven by DealGround's lead generation engine, powered by automated ownership research that helps teams move quickly from insight to outreach. Using AI, the platform converts complex ownership structures into verified owner contact information, eliminating hours of manual research across fragmented public records. The platform provides transparent "breadcrumbs" that show how ownership records were acquired, giving brokers visibility and greater confidence in the accuracy of results.

New UX Designed for How Brokers Work

The redesigned interface delivers a faster, more intuitive experience across desktop and mobile, built around the full prospecting workflow. The new user experience also makes it easier for brokers to create, manage, and prioritize lead lists to maximize return on investment.

Key platform enhancements include:

Streamlined workflows with fewer clicks

Faster discovery of ownership, tenant, and property data

More robust filtering and alerting across additional data fields

Mobile-friendly access for brokers during site visits

Ability to attach spreadsheets to a property

With integrated property, tenant, ownership, and offering memorandum (OM) data, brokers can conduct prospecting and deal research, evaluate opportunities faster, and convert insight into qualified leads directly within DealGround. These capabilities bring key prospecting steps into a single connected workflow, reducing the need to jump between tools and data sources.

Expanded Data Coverage and Industrial Market Growth

DealGround has significantly expanded the scale and depth of its platform and now maintains more than 160 million title records and 7 million tenant records, along with broad national coverage of OM and parcel data across both commercial and residential properties. These enhancements give brokers unprecedented visibility into tenant activity and ownership across markets and asset types, while automated alerts and real-time updates continuously surface new opportunities as market conditions change.

Building on its strong adoption in retail, DealGround is now expanding its data coverage to the industrial real estate market in response to growing demand across asset classes. Industrial brokers face many of the same challenges around fragmented ownership records and time-consuming research, and DealGround's lead generation engine brings that intelligence into a single environment.

About DealGround

DealGround is an AI-native intelligence command center for commercial real estate professionals. The platform transforms fragmented property, tenant, ownership, and market data into structured, actionable deal intelligence that enables brokers to convert insight into opportunity. Built for how brokers actually work, DealGround brings together property intelligence and ownership research to help brokers generate qualified leads and move faster from prospecting to closed deals. DealGround serves leading brokerage firms and investment teams across the U.S. and is expanding across asset classes, including retail and industrial. For more information, visit www.dealground.com.

