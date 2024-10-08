DealMakerInsider.com Announces an Exclusive White Paper for M&A Advisors, Providing Expert Insights from a Private Equity Executive

Today, DealMakerInsider.com is publishing an original white paper titled, Guiding Your Clients to Find the Right Buyer. Providing expert insights for established M&A Advisors, author Jessica Ginsberg, Managing Director at LFM Capital, shares important considerations from the financial-buyer perspective on this topic. Powered by M&A Source, DealMakerInsider.com delivers high-caliber content for experienced M&A advisors to drive more success. Access to this content is provided free-of-charge. M&A Source is the preeminent professional association dedicated to lower middle market mergers and acquisitions.
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, DealMakerInsider.com is publishing an original white paper titled, Guiding Your Clients to Find the Right Buyer. Providing expert insights for established M&A Advisors, author Jessica Ginsberg, Managing Director at LFM Capital, shares important considerations from the financial-buyer perspective on this topic. Powered by M&A Source, DealMakerInsider.com delivers high-caliber content for experienced M&A advisors to drive more success. Access to this content is provided free-of-charge. M&A Source is the preeminent professional association dedicated to lower middle market mergers and acquisitions.
In Guiding Your Clients to Find the Right Buyer, Ms. Ginsberg writes, "There are many factors that business owners must consider when they are on the verge of a sale. Advisors can play an integral role in helping outline the various options to sellers: continue in their current role, step back over time, or exit completely." The article details the structural, leadership and strategic considerations of each scenario and their impact on deal structure.
"M&A Source is the recognized source of opportunity and excellence for advisors and investors in the lower middle market. Our specialty site, DealMakerInsider.com provides thought leadership from experts in the field to meet the needs and interests of established advisors, who want to enhance their M&A acumen and complete more successful transactions." - Kylene Golubski, Executive Director, M&A Source
Jessica Ginsberg is a Managing Director at LFM Capital and responsible for LFM's business development activities, including overseeing the firm's direct sourcing and outreach to intermediaries. She brings to the Firm over 15 years of private equity, banking and investment management experience, having served in a variety of roles that include business development, transaction diligence, credit analysis and investor communications.
About M&A Source
M&A Source® is the leading not for profit association for individuals and firms engaged in lower middle market business transactions. The association provides education, benefits, conferences, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Mergers & Acquisitions Master Intermediary® (M&AMI®) designation to qualified advisors. For additional information, contact M&A Source directly at 216-243-0030.
