Deals 2023 Breville, De'lLonghi, Philips, Nespresso, Lavazza, Gevi / And More... coffeeintouch.com

Top deals and savings for Amazon Prime Day espresso machines. Including Breville, Nespresso, Lavazza, Gevi, De'Longhi, L'OR, Calphalon, Casabrews and more.

BRONX, N.Y., July 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the early Amazon Prime Day sales event, customers can enjoy the following deals on espresso machines & coffee machines:

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Original Price: $749.95

Sale Price: $549.95 (27% off)

Gevi Espresso Machine (15 Bar Pump Pressure)

Original Price: $199.99

Sale Price: $134.99 (33% off)

IMUSA USA GAU-18202 4 Cup Espresso/Cappuccino Maker

Original Price: $39.99

Sale Price: $35.29 (12% off)

Gevi Espresso Machines (20 Bar Fast Heating)

Original Price: $199.99

Sale Price: $159.99 (20% off)

Mr. Coffee 4-Cup Steam Espresso System with Milk Frother

Original Price: $74.99

Sale Price: $69.99 (7% off)

Galanz Retro Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

Original Price: $125.26

Sale Price: $108.11 (14% off)

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by Breville

Original Price: $230

Sale Price: $167 (27% off)

Cuisinart EM-15 Defined Espresso Machine

Original Price: $200

Sale Price: $144 (28% off)

CoffeeInTouch.com is a new coffee-centric site finding the best coffee deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024 July 16th-17th

CoffeeInTouch.com is committed to bringing the best deals directly to consumers, ensuring everyone can enjoy high-quality espresso machines at the most affordable prices this Amazon Prime Day.

Media Contact

Matt Fleischer, Matt Fleischer, 1 3474144051, [email protected], https://coffeeintouch.com

SOURCE Matt Fleischer