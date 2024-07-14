Deals 2023 Breville, De'lLonghi, Philips, Nespresso, Lavazza, Gevi / And More... coffeeintouch.com

Top deals and savings for Amazon Prime Day espresso machines. Including Breville, Nespresso, Lavazza, Gevi, De'Longhi, L'OR, Calphalon, Casabrews and more.
BRONX, N.Y., July 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the early Amazon Prime Day sales event, customers can enjoy the following deals on espresso machines & coffee machines:
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
- Original Price: $749.95
- Sale Price: $549.95 (27% off)
Gevi Espresso Machine (15 Bar Pump Pressure)
- Original Price: $199.99
- Sale Price: $134.99 (33% off)
IMUSA USA GAU-18202 4 Cup Espresso/Cappuccino Maker
- Original Price: $39.99
- Sale Price: $35.29 (12% off)
Gevi Espresso Machines (20 Bar Fast Heating)
- Original Price: $199.99
- Sale Price: $159.99 (20% off)
Mr. Coffee 4-Cup Steam Espresso System with Milk Frother
- Original Price: $74.99
- Sale Price: $69.99 (7% off)
Galanz Retro Espresso Machine with Milk Frother
- Original Price: $125.26
- Sale Price: $108.11 (14% off)
Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by Breville
- Original Price: $230
- Sale Price: $167 (27% off)
Cuisinart EM-15 Defined Espresso Machine
- Original Price: $200
- Sale Price: $144 (28% off)
