DealWire and Capital Engine Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Private Markets Intelligence with AI-Driven Data Solutions

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DealWire, the world's first real-time, cross-border AI media platform for startup and VC deal flow, and Capital Engine®, a global FinTech firm and investment bank, today announced a strategic partnership to provide comprehensive, real-time data and intelligence on private capital markets activity worldwide.

As the private markets landscape evolves, General Partners (GPs) and institutional investors are increasingly prioritizing robust data strategies. The partnership addresses the industry's urgent need to manage vast amounts of unstructured private company data, enhance transparency, and optimize the investment lifecycle through digitalization.

By integrating DealWire's autonomous AI agents and global ingestion layer with Capital Engine's sophisticated investment banking technology, the collaboration offers a unified ecosystem for tracking Private Equity, Venture Capital, and Private Credit.

A Unified Vision for Modern Asset Allocation

The private markets industry is shifting toward an integrated, solutions-oriented approach. This partnership facilitates a move from viewing public and private markets as separate silos to a unified ecosystem where asset allocations are made based on asset types across the entire capital spectrum.

"The democratization of private markets intelligence is at the core of our mission," said Eric Kadyrov, CEO at DealWire. "By leveraging AI that sources from 150+ countries in 60+ languages , we are providing an 'AI-Bloomberg' for venture capital that eliminates the fragmented and biased nature of legacy research."

Expanding Global Infrastructure

This alliance follows a period of significant growth for Capital Engine®, including the FINRA-approved acquisition of Mallory Capital Group and a strategic alliance with Regiment Securities to expand private markets infrastructure and co-syndication capabilities.

"We believe Data, artificial intelligence (AI) and technology infrastructure like Capital Engine® has built, are the engines driving the next generation of private markets," said Bryan Smith, CEO at Capital Engine®. "Our collaboration with DealWire allows us to provide our clients with deep, actionable intelligence, helping them navigate the complexities of global private capital with unprecedented clarity and speed."

DealWire Features & Capabilities:

Real-Time Global Deal Feed: 24/7 ingestion engine that captures funding rounds from filings, social signals, and VC networks

Cross-Border Intelligence: Automated tracking of capital flows across underserved regions, including Asia, LatAm, MENA, and Africa

Unbiased AI Commentary: Citation-backed narratives and strategic analysis on "Deals of the Week," providing objective market impact reports

Scalable Market Scope: Ability to cover 10x more deals than traditional media by utilizing autonomous AI agents to update data within minutes

Investor Tracking: Features that identify influential moves by VCs and provide automated access to active investor networks

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

AI-Powered Insights: Advanced processing of unstructured data to identify emerging investment trends and alpha opportunities.

Global Funding Coverage: Real-time tracking of startup funding, private credit rounds, and PE buyouts across worldwide markets.

Optimized GP Workflows: Streamlined data strategies for GPs to improve reporting, investor relations, and portfolio management.

Integrated Technology: A seamless bridge between market intelligence and investment execution infrastructure.

About DealWire

DealWire is an AI-powered global deal intelligence platform designed to replace legacy research products. By using autonomous AI and real-time data pipelines , DealWire provides a holistic view of global capital flows , delivering a competitive edge through structured data and transparent sourcing. Website: https://dealwire.tech

About Capital Engine®

Capital Engine® is a global FinTech firm and investment bank operating at the intersection of private markets and technology-driven innovation. Capital Engine provides a comprehensive suite of investment solutions, including private distribution platforms and broker-dealer services, to streamline the digital transformation of capital markets. Website: https://capitalengine.io

Media Contact

Bryan Smith, Capital Engine Inc., 1 2036353098, [email protected], https://capitalengine.io

Eric Kadyrov, Private Tech Network, 380 96 590 2046, https://dealwire.tech

SOURCE Capital Engine Inc.