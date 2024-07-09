Dean Brenner Joins Aira's Board of Advisors to Accelerate AI-driven RAN Modernization

One of the nation's leading experts on the allocation of spectrum for wireless technologies and on wireless public policy issues, Brenner brings deep industry knowledge to support Aira and its AI defined network innovation

SARATOGA, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aira Technologies, the AI defined networking pioneer, announced that Dean R. Brenner has joined the company's Board of Advisors to help elevate GenAI-based modernization of Telcos and Radio Access Networks (RAN).

Mr. Brenner serves as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission's Technological Advisory Council, and his accomplishments include leading a new initiative on 6G and overseeing continued work on spectrum sharing, emerging technologies, and machine learning/artificial intelligence. He has testified five times before US House of Representatives and Senate committee hearings on U.S. and global spectrum and wireless policy issues, including those concerning 4G/5G/6G.

"Wireless networking is at an important juncture," said Mr. Brenner, "and Aira Technologies is pioneering an AI defined networking future. Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) are generating massive amounts of data that is not used today to improve the operational efficiency of their networks, to use their precious spectrum more efficiently, to conserve energy, or to generate new streams of revenue. Aira's innovations give MNO's the opportunity to vastly improve their RAN architecture."

"Aira Co-Founders Anand Chandrasekher and RaviKiran Gopalan have been expanding Aira's network modernization solutions for 5 years, applying decades of knowledge in wireless networks and machine learning," Brenner continued. "I'm excited to support their visionary approach to enabling the RAN of the future - a fully autonomous, self-learning RAN."

Mr. Brenner was formerly Senior Vice President, Spectrum Strategy & Technology Policy for Qualcomm. From 2003 to 2021 he directed Qualcomm's global spectrum strategy and tech policy initiatives and represented Qualcomm before the FCC and other US and Canadian agencies. Mr. Brenner led Qualcomm's team winning regulatory approval for many new wireless technologies, including the world's first deployments of 4G in unlicensed spectrum; the world's first deployments of supplemental downlink for faster downloads; the world's first mobile video network on 700 MHz spectrum; the first US deployment of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) connected car technology; and, the allocation of spectrum bands in many countries for 3G, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi.

Mr. Brenner has unique expertise in spectrum auctions, including leading Qualcomm's winning bidding team in auctions in India (2.3 GHz band), the US (Lower 700 MHz band), and the United Kingdom (L Band). Mr. Brenner holds one patent on spectrum sharing. He also was the co-chair of the US Policy Task Force of the 5G Automotive Association, an industry group working on connected car policy. Mr. Brenner received his J.D., cum laude, from Georgetown University in 1985 and his A.B., magna cum laude, with distinction in public policy studies, from Duke University in 1982. He is the National Treasurer of the Alzheimer's Association, a member of the National Executive Committee and National Board, and Chairman of the Board of the Alzheimer's Association's National Capital Area Region Chapter.

"Mobile Network Operators are experiencing exponential data traffic growth and are under pressure to improve profitability by pushing down Total Cost of Ownership while deploying new revenue-generating services," said Aira Co-Founder and CEO Anand Chandrasekher. "Throughout his career, Dean Brenner's been on the leading edge of many important wireless network industry milestones. I'm excited that he's advising Aira as we develop innovations to improve MNOs' efficiency."

To learn more about Generative AI innovation that's modernizing mobile operator networks, watch the short video series on spectral, energy, and operational efficiency, presented by Aira CEO Anand Chandraskeher and CTO RaviKiran Gopalan.

About Aira Technologies Inc.

Aira Technologies, an AI software technology company, was founded in 2019 by wireless industry veterans including CEO Anand Chandrasekher (ex-Intel, ex-Qualcomm) and CTO Dr. Ravikiran Gopalan (ex-Bell Labs, ex-Qualcomm), along with wireless researchers Dr. Pramod Viswanath (Professor, Princeton University) and Dr. Sreeram Kannan (Professor, University of Washington, Seattle). Aira's vision is to use a data-driven, ML-powered approach to radically re-imagine wireless design, deployment, and control to improve efficiency and performance. Aira is focused on enabling the RAN of the future—a fully autonomous, self-learning RAN. The Aira team combines 5G wireless technology with cutting-edge AI expertise. Aira provides AI-powered solution suites to support operators' operational, energy, and spectral efficiency goals. For more information, visit www.aira-technology.com.

