Dean Rudolph of Collinear Group Achieves Rare FAA Delegation Status--Full UAS and OPA Airworthiness Certification Authority

Collinear Group is thrilled to announce a significant milestonefor Dean Rudolph, the company's Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Practice Lead. Dean hasrecently been granted expanded delegation as an FAA Designated Airworthiness Representative– Manufacturing (DAR-F) positioning him as one of only three individuals currently authorized to issue Special and Standard Airworthiness Certificates for all categories of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Optionally Piloted Aircraft (OPA).

SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collinear Group is thrilled to announce a significant milestone for Dean Rudolph, the company's Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Practice Lead. Dean has recently been granted expanded delegation as an FAA Designated Airworthiness Representative – Manufacturing (DAR-F) positioning him as one of only three individuals currently authorized to issue Special and Standard Airworthiness Certificates for all categories of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Optionally Piloted Aircraft (OPA). Dean's approval comes after a rigorous evaluation by an FAA Technical Review Board and encompasses 12 distinct Function Codes (70 through 81). This prestigious designation empowers him to perform airworthiness certifications across the entire UAS and OPA spectrum, solidifying his role in the global aviation community and enhancing Collinear Group's capacity to meet the certification demands of industry leaders worldwide.

"Being one of only three current DAR-Fs with full authorization for all 12 UAS and OPA Function Codes is a tremendous honor and responsibility as well as a validation of the extensive experience I've accumulated in the field," Dean stated. "This accomplishment allows us at Collinear Group to provide more streamlined and comprehensive certification services, which are essential as the UAS and AAM sectors rapidly evolve."

In addition to his unparalleled FAA designation, Dean serves as a Senior Advisor for the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Institute, a premier organization driving innovation in unmanned and optionally piloted aircraft. His contributions to both Collinear Group and the wider AAM community highlight his pivotal role in advancing this transformative field. Collinear Group's COO, Andrew Hosch, praised Dean's achievement: "Dean's rare FAA designation, combined with his participation with the AAM Institute, distinguishes Collinear Group as a leading consultancy in the aerospace certification landscape. His expertise equips our clients with unparalleled guidance through the complexities of certification and regulatory compliance for UAS and OPA technologies."

About Collinear Group: Collinear Group is an industry leader in advanced aerospace consulting, offering specialized services in certification, digital manufacturing, and technical expertise for the deep tech and aerospace industries. Collinear is uniquely positioned to help clients navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and bring groundbreaking technologies to market efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.collineargroup.com.

Media Contact

Mollie Jahner, Collinear Group, 1 4064046006, [email protected], www.collineargroup.com

SOURCE Collinear Group