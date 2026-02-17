Deanan Gourmet Popcorn Now Available in +Shop, Delivering 20% to 40% Donations for Participating Schools and Nonprofits!

"Our partnership with +Shop makes it easier than ever for customers to enjoy our products while directly supporting meaningful causes. Schools, scouts, youth groups—virtually everyone loves popcorn. Who benefits? The shopper decides." - Tref Hodge, CEO of Deanan Gourmet Popcorn. Post this

Selection, price, and convenience matter — but with +Shop, who benefits matters most. Whether purchasing from the biggest Brands in the world, or purchasing fundraising products like popcorn, 5% or more of every purchase is donated by +Shop. The 5% baseline guarantee is 10x what the former AmazonSmile program offered!

Deanan Gourmet Popcorn exemplifies the model's earning power. A $29.99 box of 9 bags of gourmet popcorn generates approximately $10 for a participating nonprofit — turning a fun purchase into measurable support. "We believe popcorn is the perfect product for helping our Shopkeepers introduce +Shop to their shopper communities," said Steve Dueck, Founder & CEO of MarketNation, the creators of +Shop. "Being married to a teacher and raised by two teachers, also having been a merit badge counselor for my son's Boy Scout troop, I've seen firsthand how popcorn sales can bring communities together for meaningful causes."

Founded in 1979 by Lt. Col. Dean Alexander and family, Deanan Gourmet Popcorn is known for handcrafted, small-batch production and popular flavors including Classic Caramel, Cheddar, White Cheddar, Vanilla, and Rainbow Mix. The popcorn is Kosher, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, and produced in a peanut-free facility, making it a trusted choice for schools and community groups nationwide.

"At Deanan Gourmet Popcorn, fundraising has always been central to our mission," said Tref Hodge, CEO of Deanan Gourmet Popcorn. "Our partnership with +Shop makes it easier than ever for customers to enjoy our products while directly supporting meaningful causes. Schools, scouts, youth groups—virtually everyone loves popcorn. Who benefits? The shopper decides."

As part of the special announcement today, MarketNation and Deanan are introducing the exclusive "BUY MORE" promo bag fundraising box. For just $49.99, with free shipping included, Shopkeepers and shoppers can purchase 100 sample-size promo bags to let people try and buy popcorn. As an industry first, each promo bag can be labeled with a QR code included in the box, one that links people directly to an organization's +Shop for allowing in-person sampling to convert instantly into a digital purchase.

+Shop manages payments, shipping, and tax compliance, eliminating traditional fundraising logistics and enabling volunteers to focus on outreach and community engagement.

Deanan Gourmet Popcorn is now available for purchase in every school and nonprofit +Shop. Shopkeepers and their shopper communities can choose from a wide range of flavors, packs, and sizes—perfect for home, gifts, events, or group fundraising. Beyond great popcorn, each +Shop offers products of every kind for shoppers to choose from—where every purchase benefits the communities and causes that people care about most.

About MarketNation

+Shop by MarketNation is a purpose-driven marketplace where everyday shopping supports schools, nonprofits, creators, and community organizations. Learn more at ShopWithPurpose.com.

About Deanan Gourmet Popcorn

Deanan Gourmet Popcorn, based in Wylie, Texas, has supported school and nonprofit fundraising for more than 40 years with high-quality, small-batch popcorn products.

