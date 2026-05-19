Deans for Impact Releases New Edition of The Science of Learning

The science of learning supports future teachers to build a comprehensive foundation for instructional decision-making that cuts across content areas and grade levels. The report has been endorsed by more than 100 field experts and leading organizations across the United States and internationally. Post this

The second edition arrives at a moment when more than 40 states have made meaningful investments in strengthening evidence-based instruction, particularly in early literacy, mathematics, and the use of high-quality instructional materials. The science of learning supports future teachers to build a comprehensive foundation for instructional decision-making that cuts across content areas and grade levels.

"Over the last decade, we have seen important positive shifts in teacher preparation, including a stronger focus on research-based practices, a commitment to bridging preparation with the realities of PK-12 classrooms, and a greater emphasis on district and community partnerships," said Valerie Sakimura, CEO of DFI. "There is still much more work to do, but we are encouraged by the progress taking shape across the field. Embedding learning science into teacher preparation is an important lever for instructional improvement. When future teachers understand how learning happens, they are better equipped to make instructional decisions that help all students thrive."

The Science of Learning, Second Edition serves as a practical resource for current and future teachers, mentor teachers, and anyone in the education field interested in connecting research to practice. It was created in collaboration with cognitive science researchers, educators, and teacher-preparation leaders, and reflects DFI's ongoing work across the country to ground teacher preparation in a scientific understanding of how students learn.

The report has been endorsed by more than 100 field experts and leading organizations across the United States and internationally.

Download the report at deansforimpact.org/thescienceoflearning.

About Deans for Impact (DFI)

DFI is a national nonprofit organization with a mission to ensure every child is taught by well-prepared teachers. We support educator-preparation programs to bring the science of learning into teaching practice; partner with policymakers to ensure pathways into teaching are accessible, practice-based, instructionally-focused, and innovative and responsive; and equip leaders with the tools to address today's most pressing challenges in educator preparation. Guided by principles of cognitive science, we aim to help aspiring and early-career teachers create rigorous and affirming classrooms where all children thrive. To learn more, visit deansforimpact.org.

Media Contact

Cece Zhou, Deans for Impact, 1 248-854-0630, [email protected], deansforimpact.org

SOURCE Deans for Impact