Death Might Seem Like It's The Only Way Out, But There Is Hope

What help and hope is offered in the Bible to hurting people? I sought answers to these questions so that I could help troubled people find the help they need Tweet this

"What help and hope is offered in the Bible to hurting people? I sought answers to these questions so that I could help troubled people find the help they need," said Scott.

Marti Scott grew up in a Christian home and has been an active member of various Bible-believing churches her whole adult life. She earned a BS with a group major in English Language and Literature and a minor in Speech and Drama. Scott took some counseling classes in seminary, obtained training from the National Association of Nouthetic Counseling (NANC) and counseled women as part of her job as Director of Women's Ministries at her church. She and her husband Jeff have been married for 52 years and have two children and seven grandchildren.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Suicide -- The Biblical View is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Marti Scott, Salem Author Services, (734) 637-7414, mascott123@hotmail.com

SOURCE Xulon Press