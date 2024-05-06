Death Might Seem Like The End, But God Never Leaves His Children To Grieve Alone

I hope the reader will recognize that the broken heartedness that he or she is experiencing is an opportunity for growth. The broken heartedness is exactly what is needed for the transformation of their lives Post this

"I hope the reader will recognize that the broken heartedness that he or she is experiencing is an opportunity for growth. The broken heartedness is exactly what is needed for the transformation of their lives," said John.

Mitchell John is an international recording artist who has been recording and touring for 30 years, having recorded his first of 18 albums in 1994. His current album, Stillwaters, releases June 4 along with the book To The Brokenhearted.

George Humlie is a blue collar worker, musician, and ordained minister. He toured the northwest as a musician in the 1980s, then decided to settle down to raise his three kids. Humlie's 25 years of study at The Great Commission school prepared him for the heartbreak of his wife's death, and the reestablishment of his life with his new wife.

XP Books is a division of Salem Media Group. To The Brokenhearted is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

