DeBoer's Auto Ranks No. 2977 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Winning a spot on the Inc. 5000 feels like a huge nod to the incredible journey we've had as a team," said Bill DeBoer, owner of DeBoer's Auto. "We started focusing on EOS back in 2018, and that hyper-focus on doing what we do best and serving our community is what really fueled our growth." Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

DeBoer's Auto, located in Hamburg, NJ, is a customer-focused automotive repair and maintenance shop dedicated to helping people "live life uninterrupted." Founded on a commitment to expert diagnostics, quality repairs, and proactive maintenance, DeBoer's serves both individual drivers and business fleets with fast, dependable service and clear communication. The company offers a wide range of services, including general auto repair, truck and fleet maintenance, NJ state and DOT inspections, tire sales, and on-site mobile services. DeBoer's Auto has earned numerous awards and accolades, including AAA's Best in Auto Repair Gold Award, NJBIZ's Best Places to Work, and ASE-certified recognition for its technicians. Its proven 5-stage repair process, 36-month/36,000-mile nationwide warranty, and 24/7 access options set it apart as a trusted leader in automotive care.

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

