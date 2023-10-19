Deborah Dioguardi Receives the ACORD Women's Insurance Advancement Award

Insurance Executive Recognized For Trailblazing Work
NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deborah Dioguardi, Jencap National Practice Leader for Professional Lines, has been selected as an ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) Women's Insurance Advancement Award winner. This award is presented to professionals who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of women in the insurance industry.
The ACORD Awards are presented annually to organizations and professionals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in ACORD implementation and advocacy. Dioguardi will be recognized for this award at ACORD Connect 2023 during tonight's ACORD Awards ceremony.
"Deborah is worthy of this prestigious recognition for her incredible contributions to supporting the growth and advancement of women within the insurance industry," says Jencap President Mark Maher. "Her dynamic leadership, unyielding determination, and powerful presence make her an outstanding role model."
Through her accomplishments, Dioguardi paves the way for a more inclusive and empowering future for all women in the insurance industry.
About Jencap Group
Jencap is one of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. with notable industry-leading expertise in wholesale brokerage, binding authority, and program management. Its specialized divisions and affiliate organizations provide niche underwriting prowess, broad market access, and nationwide influence. Headquartered in New York, Jencap leverages its collective power to exceed the expectations of more than 20,000 independent agency partners. For more information, visit: JencapGroup.com.
Media Contact
Kathryn Smith, Jencap Group, 678-951-5183, [email protected], JencapGroup.com
SOURCE Jencap Group
Share this article