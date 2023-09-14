Debrand Services Opens New Headquarters in Surrey, Canada

"The new facility will expand our business exponentially by allowing us to take in new customers, solution partners, larger volumes, and trial more recycling and reuse pilots. We have been pioneers in this space and have led the charge in North America, but plan on moving the needle globally." Tweet this

It is estimated that 92 million tons of textile waste is sent to landfills every year. Sorting textiles for reuse and recycling is a big challenge. Since most sorting is done manually, it comes at a very high cost with low revenue opportunity if any at all, which is why many apparel and footwear brands opt to ship textile waste to international landfills.

"The new facility will expand our business exponentially by allowing us to take in new customers, solution partners, larger volumes, and trial more recycling and reuse pilots," said Eleiter. "We have been pioneers in this space and have led the charge in North America, but plan on moving the needle globally."

The facility will house cutting-edge textile sortation technology and equipment, which will enable sortation at scale with increased capacity and capabilities. Debrand's next-life logistics services and solutions include:

Goods Consolidation: Excess inventory evaluated and categorized based on brand, product and material type, degree of irritants, presence of identification tags, and prepared for sorting and grading.

Automated Sorting and Grading: Combined with human-powered accuracy and the efficiency of our proprietary technology, we offer a hybrid approach to help identify, sort, grade, and allocate goods to the highest value channels.

Preparation and Disassembly: Goods are manually inspected and properly prepared to meet the criteria of each solution partner (resale, donation, recycling, repair, responsible disposal).

Circulation: Resource distribution to solution partners and reporting of good's recovery value to help measure environmental impact.

Circular Textile Consulting: Guidance on developing circular textiles and strategies, including technical knowledge, reuse and recycling expertise, and reverse logistics.

Last year, Debrand received a strategic investment from WM, North America's largest environmental solutions provider. It was the first strategic investment made by WM in textile recycling.

In the company's continuous efforts to help catalyze circular textiles, Debrand is an active member of American Circular Textiles (ACT), Accelerating Circularity Project (ACP), BC Apparel Group (BCAG), Textile Exchange, Uniform Sustainability Collaborative (USC), and the Canadian Circular Textiles Consortium (CCTC).

With a reputation for exceptional service and tech-enabled solutions, Debrand specializes in reverse logistics for the apparel and footwear industry. Customers include Lululemon Athletica, Canada Goose, Aritzia, Kit and Ace, Bravado and Everlane.

ABOUT DEBRAND

Debrand is the leading provider of reverse logistics solutions for apparel and footwear brands. Our tech-enabled sortation service accurately identifies, sorts, grades, and allocates your returned, damaged, and overproduced goods. We ensure that your excess inventory is sent to the highest-value channels through our comprehensive network of textile resale, donation, repair, recycling, and responsible disposal partners.

Debrand is trusted by the world's top apparel brands to develop a next-life logistics strategy that unlocks new revenue streams and incorporates circular principles to meet your sustainability goals and improve the well-being of both people and the planet. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Debrand's mission is to propel the textile industry's sustainable future by collaborating with companies to build systems of sustainability that optimize the planet's finite resources. To learn more about Debrand, visit www.debrand.ca

Media Contact

Kim Hong, Debrand, 1 6198000788, [email protected], www.debrand.ca

SOURCE Debrand