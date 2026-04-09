Debug Pest Control Expands Connecticut Presence with Acquisition of Bee Smart Pest Control

We're proud to carry the Bee Smart legacy forward and are excited to welcome their customers into the Debug family. Post this

Bee Smart Pest Control was owned and operated by Sage and Cat Mojo, who built a strong reputation in the East Hampton community for reliable, customer-focused pest management services. Debug Pest Control will continue that tradition while bringing expanded resources, advanced treatment solutions, and broader regional support.

"Bee Smart Pest Control has earned the trust of its customers through years of dedicated service," said Bill Horgan, Owner of Debug Pest Control. "We're proud to carry that legacy forward and are excited to welcome their customers into the Debug family."

Debug Pest Control, under the leadership of Bill Horgan and Service Manager Tim Horgan, has grown into a trusted regional provider known for responsive service, modern pest control techniques, and a commitment to customer satisfaction across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

Customers of Bee Smart Pest Control can expect a seamless transition, with continued high-quality service and expanded support from Debug's experienced team.

"We're focused on making this transition as smooth as possible," added Tim Horgan. "Our goal is to maintain the same level of care Bee Smart customers are used to while enhancing their overall service experience."

The acquisition reflects Debug Pest Control's ongoing growth strategy and commitment to serving more communities throughout Southern New England.

About Debug Pest Control:

Debug Pest Control is a trusted, locally-owned, and family-owned provider of comprehensive pest management solutions across Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, Debug Pest Control delivers effective and sustainable pest control services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

Media Contact:

JT

Marketing Director

[email protected]

Media Contact

JT, Debug Pest Control, 1 4015670266, [email protected], https://www.debugpestcontrol.com/eastern-connecticut

SOURCE Debug Pest Control