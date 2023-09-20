Debut collection of diverse verse shines a light on the healing power of words that guided one man through many life experiences

Ian Stott announces the release of 'Connections: Cosmic and Otherwise, Volume I: Souvenirs of the Soul'

GEELONG, Australia, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ian Stott found a love for poetry by cosmosis. After the passing of his wife, Astrid, in 2008, the touching of pen to paper became a creative experience for him with a powerful cathartic effect. He now marks his entry to the publishing scene with the release of his poetry book "Connections: Cosmic and Otherwise, Volume I: Souvenirs of the Soul" (published by Balboa Press AU).

In a debut collection of diverse verse that includes photographs, Stott shines a light on the healing power of words that have guided him through many life experiences. His poems cover a wide range of topics and experiences that include the unspoiled beauty of a child's imagination, the stillness within, chats with his father, the eternal love he nurtured for his wife, the magic within a massage room, moon dust and candlelight, and cosmic messages hidden in the trees.

An excerpt from the poem "Dragon's Breath" reads:

The darkness crawling inside provides the fuel

For harming yourself, so terribly cruel.

Rip your fingernails from their bed.

Pound your fists into your head.

Total body, mind, and spirit disconnect;

Sliding down into hell the end effect.

"This book is very easy to read with great balance of beautiful black and white photos to enhance the poems. A diverse range of themes, some very emotional, others more light hearted, some hard hitting, but all aimed at providing some light to the darkened world in which we find ourselves at this point in humankind's history," Stott says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answered, "To live life fully in the moment, appreciative and grateful with less focus on the materialistic elements that often dominate the majority of people's lives." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/850654-connections-cosmic-and-otherwise-volume-i

"Connections: Cosmic and Otherwise, Volume I: Souvenirs of the Soul"

By Ian Stott

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 154 pages | ISBN 9781982297640

E-Book | 154 pages | ISBN 9781982297657

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Ian Stott studied physics and math, and worked in accounting and computing before finding a passion in massage therapy. Now widowed with two children and five grandchildren, he enjoys gardening and golfing, not necessarily in that order. This is his first book of poems, dedicated to his late wife Astrid, whose life and passing inspired a new perspective on life.

