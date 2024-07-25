Debut Novel It Rhymes With Truth by Rich Miller Earns Critical Acclaim

"It Rhymes with Truth burns with compassion and delights in all of the absurd, beautiful, and painful ways that people try to care for one another against the crushing weight of alienation." –Clarion Reviews [5 Star Rating] Post this

The novel has been recognized with a coveted 5-Star review by Clarion, an "Editor's Choice" selection by BookLife/Publisher's Weekly, and a prestigious starred review from Kirkus. It has also received a "Starred Review" from Blue Ink Reviews, an "IR Approved" rating from IndieReader, and unanimous 5-Star reviews from a panel of reviewers at Readers' Favorite. The novel also currently has unanimous 5-Star reviews from Amazon readers. Advanced praise for the novel makes it clear that It Rhymes With Truth should be on every reader's list:

"The nature of memory is interrogated at every turn, and the possibility of love is never denied in It Rhymes with Truth, a poignant novel about a cross-generational friendship.... With equal parts wit and tenderness, Rich Miller's heartfelt novel looks for answers to the question of loneliness in the relationship between a young boy and an old woman. It Rhymes with Truth burns with compassion and delights in all of the absurd, beautiful, and painful ways that people try to care for one another against the crushing weight of alienation." –Clarion Reviews [5 Star Rating]

heartfelt novel looks for answers to the question of loneliness in the relationship between a young boy and an old woman. It Rhymes with Truth burns with compassion and delights in all of the absurd, beautiful, and painful ways that people try to care for one another against the crushing weight of alienation." –Clarion Reviews [5 Star Rating]

"Miller's deeply felt tale illustrates how life's greatest challenges always arrive before we're ready for them, and how they shape us into the people we become…. A masterfully controlled tear-jerker of a novel about found family." –Kirkus Reviews [starred review]

"Miller's storytelling is charming and contemplative... subtly showcasing the defensive psyche of a child shaped by a rough childhood. A vital, moving novel." –BookLife/Publisher's Weekly [Editor's Choice]

"The novel delves into themes of loneliness, friendship, healing, and self-discovery. It highlights the profound impact small interactions and gestures can have in shaping a person's identity and understanding of the world." –IndieReader [IR Approved rating]

"You made me cry. What a lovely book in ways that shouldn't be lovely. You made me feel deeply about these very flawed people, and that is what books are supposed to do." – Jenn Bailey , award-winning author of Henry, Like Always and co-author of the forthcoming The Not So Quiet Life of Marcel Marceau

, award-winning author of Henry, Like Always and co-author of the forthcoming The Not So Quiet Life of Marcel Marceau

"[A] thoroughly engaging novel—by turns, funny, thoughtful, sweet, and sad…. This book is wonderfully fresh, thanks to the author's breezy style incorporating song lyrics, drawings, and funny footnotes…. The book's conclusion is heart-wrenching as the pieces of the story fall into place." –Blue Ink Reviews [Starred Review]

"I lost count of how many times I laughed out loud while reading It Rhymes With Truth.... [The novel is] an absurd and unforgettable tour de force." –Readers' Favorite review #1 [Unanimous 5-Star Reviews]

"It Rhymes With Truth is a heartfelt literary work that leaves a lasting impression, making me eager to read Miller's future works, and to recommend this to fans of accomplished character-led dramas everywhere." –Readers' Favorite review #2 [Unanimous 5-Star Reviews]

"It Rhymes With Truth by Rich Miller is a truly original tale, masterfully rendered by a gifted storyteller clearly born to the craft." –Readers' Favorite review #3 [Unanimous 5-Star Reviews]

"It Rhymes With Truth is provocative in the sense that it asks important questions without ever leading the reader to conclusions: What is the nature of love? What are its limits? What makes a family a family? What is the price we must pay for doing good deeds? Are some people truly evil, or is their meanness born of pain? In so doing, Miller makes his readers integral characters in the narrative by demanding that they think for themselves to find the hidden truths the story offers." –Readers' Favorite review #4 [Unanimous 5-Star Reviews]

"With a mischievous wit and a cast of characters as quirky as they are endearing, Rich Miller's debut novel hurtles toward a heart-wrenching confrontation with the truth.... The writing is superb, and including the narrator's artwork makes it even more enjoyable. Rich Miller has crafted a heartwarming tale that will resonate with readers, using quirky characters, sparkling dialogues, exquisite prose, and a deft exploration of genuine human connection." –Readers' Favorite review #5 [Unanimous 5-Star Reviews]

The novel is available to readers worldwide in both print and e-book versions via retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Powells, Bookshop.com, BookBaby, Kobo, Apple Books, Annie Bloom's and your local bookstore. The print edition's ISBN is 979-8-9907709-0-4 and the e-book's ISBN is 979-8-9907709-1-1. Bookstores that wish to offer the novel on their shelves can find it available via distributors like Ingram.

It Rhymes With Truth is nominated for a number of literary awards whose winners will be announced later in 2024 and in 2025. For more information about the novel, visit www.richmillerbooks.com.

About the Author:

Rich Miller has been a professional writer for more than 25 years. His remarkable debut novel It Rhymes With Truth is a tragi-comic tale of an obstreperous elderly woman and even more obstreperous young boy trying to save themselves by attempting to save one another. His upcoming novel, Love Will Surely Save You, If It Doesn't Kill You First, will answer the burning question of who is to blame for this colossal mess we humans have gotten ourselves into. Miller wishes he had written Cat's Cradle, Beloved, The Lathe of Heaven and Ubik, but nobody's perfect. He lives in the Pacific Northwest where the wild things are.

Media Contact

Haley Stufflebean-Ortega, Lost Pictograph Publishing, 1 360-953-9471, [email protected], www.richmillerbooks.com

