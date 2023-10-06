Debut Novel "Mad Dash: A Modern Western Romance (West Creek Ranch Book 1)" by Sage Evans Takes Readers on a Heartfelt Journey

In "Mad Dash: A Modern Western Romance," readers are transported to the heart of Wyoming's West Creek Ranch, a place where family legacies and secrets intertwine. Tweet this

However, Christa, determined to save her father's ailing tannery, has no time for romance. She believes that any deviation from her carefully laid plans could spell disaster. Carter, undeterred by Christa's initial reluctance, pursues her with unwavering dedication. He manages to convince her to let him into her life, but the shadow of his secret looms large.

Carter finds himself at an impasse. He cannot reveal the truth for fear of destroying his brother's life, yet his growing affection for Christa threatens to unravel her carefully constructed future. As their trust deepens, Carter's hidden secret becomes an ever-present obstacle. The question remains: Can he find a solution that will allow him to preserve his family's legacy, mend his fractured relationship with his brother, and win the heart of the woman he loves?

"Mad Dash" is the first installment in a compelling series that explores the challenges faced by these brothers as they grapple with the responsibility of preserving the future of their historic Wyoming ranch. Through evocative storytelling, Sage Evans invites readers to join Carter on a journey of love, sacrifice, and the enduring bonds of family in the modern West.

Praise for Mad Dash:

"Mad Dash is a promising start to the West Creek Ranch Series. It draws the reader into a world where love can conquer past mistakes and offers a second chance at happiness. It leaves a lasting impression, making the reader eager for the next installment. This riveting novel will captivate those who enjoy romance and emotional narratives." - Literary Titan

"This sweeping western family saga, set against the breathtaking beauty of Wyoming, will keep you reading late into the night." ~ Kelly Siskind, author of the One Wild Wish and Bower Boys series

About the Author:

Sage Evans is an emerging talent in contemporary romance fiction. Drawing inspiration from her own experiences in a small-town setting, Sage brings to life the enchanting landscapes and heartfelt stories of the American West. "Mad Dash" marks her debut novel, showcasing her ability to craft engaging narratives that resonate with readers.

About Everaye Press:

Everaye Press is committed to championing emerging voices in the literary world. With a focus on nurturing new talent and providing a platform for unique storytelling, Everaye Press is dedicated to delivering captivating stories that touch the hearts of readers.

"Mad Dash: A Modern Western Romance" (West Creek Ranch Book 1) by Sage Evans will be available on Amazon starting October 24, 2023. Prepare to embark on a journey of love, loyalty, and redemption as you immerse yourself in the captivating pages of "Mad Dash."

