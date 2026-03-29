Debut Steampunk Fantasy Broken Wings Launches on Kickstarter April 7 with Exclusive Collector's Edition

Author and content creator Miloa Scape announces the launch of Broken Wings (The Enchanted Skies, Book 0), a young adult steampunk fantasy novella debuting on Kickstarter April 7, 2026. The campaign features a limited collector's edition hardcover with exclusive design elements available only during the Kickstarter. Blending hopepunk themes with high-stakes adventure, Broken Wings explores family, secrets, and resilience in a collapsing city. Following the campaign, the book will also be available through the author's direct store in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats.

ATLANTA, March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author and content creator Miloa Scape announces the launch of her debut steampunk fantasy novella, Broken Wings (The Enchanted Skies, Book 0), on Kickstarter. The campaign introduces a limited, signed collector's edition hardcover available exclusively through Kickstarter, offering readers a rare opportunity to own a premium edition that will not be sold through retail channels.

Blending elements of fantasy, science fiction, and steampunk, Broken Wings delivers a young adult adventure grounded in emotional storytelling and a hopepunk spirit. The story follows ten-year-old Marty Oakley as her world unravels in a single day, forcing her to confront dangerous truths about her family, her city, and herself.

Book Description

When a city begins to fall, the truth rises.

On her tenth birthday, Marty Oakley expects comfort and celebration, not a city tearing itself apart. As Velarisca trembles and steam-powered defenses spiral out of control, Marty flees through chaos with her father, only to discover he is not who she believed him to be.

With the city collapsing around them, long-buried secrets surface and a hidden legacy awakens. Caught in a conspiracy stretching from the depths below to the skies above, Marty must face truths no child should ever carry, or lose everything she loves.

Broken Wings is a heartfelt steampunk fantasy prequel filled with wonder, danger, and unexpected adventure.

Unlike many fantasy stories that rely on orphaned protagonists, Miloa's work explores the emotional complexity of navigating both found family and strained real family ties. This layered dynamic introduces a rarely explored tension: the cost of protecting one family while risking another.

The Kickstarter campaign features a limited collector's edition hardcover that includes a ribbon bookmark, head and tail bands, a dust jacket, colored edges, a signed and numbered title page, and an embossed seal. These custom elements will only be available during the campaign, as future editions sold through Scape's store will not include some of these handcrafted touches.

"I wrote Broken Wings as an homage to my relationship with my dad, who passed away in 2017," said Miloa. "The love we shared and the pain of losing him gave me the courage to tell a story about what it means to be torn away from family, and how we find the strength to keep going anyway."

Early readers have already responded strongly to the story's pacing and character work. "I've read the book three times now," said reader Betsey Kidwell. "Miloa's writing has always amazed me. Her writing just flows, the characters are always interesting, and the plots move quickly."

The Kickstarter campaign launches April 7, with digital editions starting at $5. While all editions of Broken Wings will be available after the campaign through Miloa's direct store, Kickstarter backers will receive access to an exclusive hardcover collector's edition with features not offered later.

Miloa Scape is a speculative fiction author known for crafting immersive worlds that blend engineering logic with imaginative storytelling. Her work is rooted in hopepunk themes, emphasizing resilience, emotional connection, and the courage to rise in the face of adversity. Broken Wings marks the beginning of her larger Enchanted Skies Series.

For more information or to support the campaign, visit:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/miloascape/broken-wings-signed-collectors-edition-hardcover?ref=ch4ftc

Website: https://www.miloascape.com/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Miloascape

Media Contact:

Miloa Scape

[email protected]

Media Contact

Miloa Scape, Purple Pixie Studio, 1 7705611825, [email protected]

SOURCE Purple Pixie Studio