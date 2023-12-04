Debut Thriller Weaves Together Politics, the Environment and Corporate Greed

Rinehart interweaves corrupt politicians, vulturous corporations and an unimaginable environmental disaster into a thrilling work of fiction. Post this

"I have always been creative and I decided to write a book based on what I was seeing and experiencing in real life. I wanted to see if I could make a difference," said Rinehart. "I wrote this book of fiction so that in my own way, I could get across a message that centralized wealth is usually used not for the common good, but for abuse. I wanted to let people know, through my fictional story, that people in high positions in corporations and government can and will abuse their positions of authority."

Dr. Thomas Jackson, the world's foremost expert in the geology of aquifers and underground water movements, is called upon to lead the frantic efforts to reverse trends that would avoid Yellowstone's Super Volcano eruption threatening to wipe out the United States.

Joined by internationally known disaster response expert Catherine Craft, Jackson leads an elite team, while the pair uncover a sinister years-old plot of activating eco-weapons designed to destroy nature and mankind for corporate gain, and fall in love along the way.

"At its center, the story shows Thomas's transition from loner to being the head of one of the largest operations stopping the potential destruction of the United States," Rinehart said. "All in the name of education, I hope this work of fiction starts a conversation about how we must each do our part to make a difference before we have nothing left to fight for."

"Disaster for Sale: Man Corrupting Nature"

By F. David Rinehart

ISBN: 9781663252791 (softcover); 9781663252814 (hardcover)

Available at iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

F. David Rinehart studied at William Penn University and Drake University, earning a degree in Social Science Composite and a Masters of Public Administration, respectively. His storied career has taken him from ranching to politics to Executive Director of the American Red Cross to small business owner. Adding author to his list of accomplishments, "Disaster for Sale: Man Corrupting Nature" is his first work of fiction. He currently lives in Missouri with his wife, Wendy.

