Debuting Author Ann Jones Shares Journey from Abuse to Healing in 'Stronger Than Before'

"My book is a safe space, like having a heart-to-heart with a friend, emphasizing that adversity can be a seed for growth and resilience and that the love of Jesus is key," said Jones. Post this

"Stronger Than Before," is a heartfelt effort to expose the harsh reality of abuse and offers hope to those seeking healing. Through her personal story, biblical insights, and practical advice, the book provides a roadmap for survivors to reclaim their lives. It includes moments of reflection, action steps, and a built-in guide designed to support readers when they struggle to move forward.

"My book is a safe space, like having a heart-to-heart with a friend, emphasizing that adversity can be a seed for growth and resilience and that the love of Jesus is key," said Jones. "It's more than just my story of living through and recovering from an abusive marriage—I've walked in the readers' shoes and understand where they've been."

In a world where many still endure abuse in silence, Jones' story seeks to open dialogue and encourages walking through adversity with Jesus, becoming resilient. It fosters both personal growth and the building of a supportive community.

"STRONGER THAN BEFORE: Finding Resilience and Personal Growth in Your Hardest Days"

By Ann Jones

ISBN: 9798385019496 (softcover); 9798385019489 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, Amazon and WestBow Press

About the author

Ten years ago, Ann Jones found herself struggling through a difficult chapter in life, seeking the healing only God could provide. Her journey from the darkness of an abusive marriage to a place of light and hope is a testament to resilience, personal growth, and unwavering faith. Transitioning from a stay-at-home mom to a professional, her life with her family and four dogs keeps her busy and happier than ever. In writing the book she needed a decade ago, Jones hopes to offer others the same hope and strength, inviting readers to join her on a journey of faith and healing. To learn more, please visit http://www.annjoneswrites.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE Author Ann Jones