Debuting Author Ann Jones Shares Journey from Abuse to Healing in 'Stronger Than Before'

Written to encouraged readers to move towards their best days with faith, resilience, and a sense of unwavering support
ROCKPORT, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ann Jones' new memoir, "Stronger Than Before: Finding Resilience and Personal Growth in Your Hardest Days," shares an inspiring true story of overcoming adversity through the love of Jesus Christ.
On the surface, Jones' life appeared perfect: a loving marriage and three beautiful children. However, beneath that facade, she was trapped in an abusive marriage, enduring physical harm, emotional turmoil, and relentless criticism. She struggled with feelings of inadequacy, shame, and guilt, losing herself in the process. Yet every day, she wore a smile, striving to maintain the image of a picture-perfect family.
"Stronger Than Before," is a heartfelt effort to expose the harsh reality of abuse and offers hope to those seeking healing. Through her personal story, biblical insights, and practical advice, the book provides a roadmap for survivors to reclaim their lives. It includes moments of reflection, action steps, and a built-in guide designed to support readers when they struggle to move forward.
"My book is a safe space, like having a heart-to-heart with a friend, emphasizing that adversity can be a seed for growth and resilience and that the love of Jesus is key," said Jones. "It's more than just my story of living through and recovering from an abusive marriage—I've walked in the readers' shoes and understand where they've been."
In a world where many still endure abuse in silence, Jones' story seeks to open dialogue and encourages walking through adversity with Jesus, becoming resilient. It fosters both personal growth and the building of a supportive community.
"STRONGER THAN BEFORE: Finding Resilience and Personal Growth in Your Hardest Days"
By Ann Jones
ISBN: 9798385019496 (softcover); 9798385019489 (electronic)
Available at Author Website, Amazon and WestBow Press
About the author
Ten years ago, Ann Jones found herself struggling through a difficult chapter in life, seeking the healing only God could provide. Her journey from the darkness of an abusive marriage to a place of light and hope is a testament to resilience, personal growth, and unwavering faith. Transitioning from a stay-at-home mom to a professional, her life with her family and four dogs keeps her busy and happier than ever. In writing the book she needed a decade ago, Jones hopes to offer others the same hope and strength, inviting readers to join her on a journey of faith and healing. To learn more, please visit http://www.annjoneswrites.com.
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Taylor Moralez
[email protected]
Media Contact
Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]
SOURCE Author Ann Jones
Share this article