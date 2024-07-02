Debuting author Natasha Burrell delights young readers with the heartwarming story of 'St John the Ambulance Cat'

Follow the journey of a cat survivor from roadside accident to veterinary care, and ultimately, to his recovery and finding a new, loving home

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An ambulance on its way to pick up a patient hits a cat darting across the road. How will this fateful encounter change both of their lives? Author Natasha Burrell invites readers to find out within the pages of "St John the Ambulance Cat" (published by Xlibris NZ).

Based on a true story, this book describes the heartwarming journey of a cat survivor from roadside accident to veterinary care, and ultimately, to his recovery and finding a new, loving home. The narrative begins when a paramedic finds herself facing an unexpected obstacle — a cat running across the road in front the ambulance she was driving. Despite her best efforts to avoid impact, the cat is struck. The paramedic quickly heads to the nearest vet clinic where they discover that the cat sustained a broken leg and needed surgery. Readers then follow the cat as he becomes a patient, receiving treatment, recovering from injuries, and eventually, becoming adopted by the paramedic.

"St John the Ambulance Cat" combines simple storytelling and beautiful illustrations to convey the importance of compassion and kindness toward animals. The book will appeal to children who loves animal stories as well as those young aspiring veterinarians.

Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-nz/bookstore/bookdetails/856931-st-john-the-ambulance-cat to get a copy.

"St John the Ambulance Cat"

By Natasha Burrell

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11in | 26 pages | ISBN 9781669881537

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 26 pages | ISBN 9781669881520

E-Book | 26 pages | ISBN 9781669881513

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Natasha Burrell, a mother to three children, has formerly served as a veterinarian in Otago and Canterbury, New Zealand.

