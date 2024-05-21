Debuting author S.R. Ross releases 'The Precipice of Democracy'

New book is a hard-hitting political analysis of the 2016 US presidential election and its influences in the current political milieu

FAIRFAX, Va., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Why did the United States of America go through such a traumatic election in 2016? In "The Precipice of Democracy: A Perspective on Hillary Clinton's 2016 Run" (published by iUniverse), author S.R. Ross traces what led up to the contest between Hillary Clinton and her opponent, and how its outcome continues to have repercussions today. This topic is more relevant than ever, as voters need a good analysis of the last bout before heading into the rematch in November 2024.

The 2016 U.S. presidential election was one of the most polarizing and surprising in recent history, culminating in the election of Donald Trump despite losing the popular vote. In this book, Ross examines the election through a psychological and political lens, exploring the dynamics between the candidates and the electorate, and how the aftermath continues to shape the political landscape today. The book delves into the personal histories of both Clinton and Trump, tracing their journeys from childhood to their respective defeats in the 2016 and 2020 elections. It also addresses the current political division in America and offers insights on how the country can move forward as a united democracy.

"Americans need to focus on the data, their psychological health, and avoiding messages of division and misinformation, so they can come together to work in unison," the author states.

"The Precipice of Democracy" serves as a retrospective on the 2016 election and an important reference book for the upcoming election this year. For more information and to purchase a copy, visit https://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/842871-the-precipice-of-democracy.

"The Precipice of Democracy: A Perspective on Hillary Clinton's 2016 Run"

By S.R. Ross

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 284 pages | ISBN 9781663255273

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 284 pages | ISBN 9781663255266

E-Book | 284 pages | ISBN 9781663255280

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

S.R. Ross is a denizen of the national capital region and has been observing and involved in American politics for many years. They used their computer science and math background in the tech sector, and owned and operated a psychological counseling center.

