Debuting author Suzi Usdane Wall announces the release of 'Get Out of Your Head and into Your Heart Integrating the Mind and Heart'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Almost everyone has experience with negative thinking and feelings such as anxiety, depression, or frustrations. However, very few know about the tools and skills to help them work through these experiences. It is for this reason that Suzi Usdane Wall decided to write "Get Out of Your Head and into Your Heart Integrating the Mind and Heart" (published by Balboa Press).

This self-improvement book is designed to serve as a starting point in making healthy changes in life. Here, the author engages readers by telling unique stories of life, which provides an opportunity for them to learn and grow. Tools such as diaphragmatic breathing, changing the channel, feeling identification, integrating the five plus one — seeing, hearing, feeling, tasting, touching, and knowing — allows readers to unite the logical mind and intuitive heart as one.

"My hope is that the reader will work to get out of their head and into their heart," the author says. "Becoming aware that negative thinking, overthinking, and self-doubt no longer fits in their life. They will be open to making changes, exploring goals, and finding a new path of honoring who they choose to be. Working to reduce their negative messages, and increasing their positive affirmations. In addition to implementing their five, a day of gratitude as they find the path that is best for them."

"Get Out of Your Head and into Your Heart Integrating the Mind and Heart" is an incredible resource for people who want to create more balance, harmony, and alignment in life. Whether it is mental health, medical concerns, addictive behaviors, and experiences of grief, loss or trauma, this book provides an opportunity with exercises and tools to teach healthy coping skills for life.

About the Author

Suzi Usdane Wall, MSW, LCSW, is a licensed social worker, clinical therapist, child and family advocate, mental and behavioral health specialist, educator, author, loving wife, and mother of two wonderful sons. She has over 35 years of professional experience in the fields of Education, Mental and Behavioral Health, and consistently strives to make a difference in the lives of others. Wall received the Clinician of the Year Award in 2012 and opened her private practice, Reflective Moments Counseling, over eight years ago in Scottsdale, Arizona. She enjoys and relaxes by spending time with family, friends, her two dogs, in nature, and gazing at her fish aquarium. She believes strongly that everyone is valued, worthy, and a true gift. She feels privileged working with wonderful clients, families, and agencies. The author looks forward to the reader exploring the journey as they get out of their head and into their heart.

