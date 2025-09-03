Debuting the Latest BERNINA Innovations: Hinkletown Sewing Machines Joins AQS QuiltWeek

From hands-on demos of the newest BERNINA models to inspiring classes, Hinkletown Sewing Machines is showcasing quilting innovations at AQS QuiltWeek.

LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hinkletown Sewing Machines, an authorized BERNINA dealer, is excited to share its participation once again in AQS QuiltWeek, taking place September 10–13 at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, PA. The shop will spotlight the latest sewing and quilting innovations from BERNINA, including the BERNINA Q Series longarm machines, the new BERNINA 7 PRO Series and BERNINA 3 Series models, and the versatile BERNINA Hoop Frame.

To make the experience even more rewarding, Hinkletown Sewing Machines is offering attendees the chance to win free parking. Each day of the show, 40 lucky customers will be randomly selected to have their parking fees covered by the dealer.

Hinkletown Sewing Machines invites quilters from across Lancaster County and beyond to join them at AQS QuiltWeek. Attendees will be among the first to test-drive the newest machines from BERNINA, unveiled this summer, while also learning from world-class instructors and connecting with a vibrant quilting community.

Additionally, renowned quilter, author, and BERNINA Ambassador, Christa Watson, will be featured as an instructor during AQS QuiltWeek. Christa, known for her expertise in free-motion quilting and her approachable teaching style, will lead a series of inspiring classes showcasing the BERNINA Q Series Sit Down models.

Her classes include:

Beginner Freemotion Bootcamp (#55F8522f)

Beginner Freemotion Bootcamp (#55W8120w)

Freemotion Modern Feathers (#55S8523)

Freemotion Quilting Between the Lines (#55T8521)

Fun with Freemotion Swirls (#55T8520)

Attendees who register and participate in any of Watson's classes will receive a $50 shopping credit redeemable at the Hinkletown Sewing Machines booth during the show. In addition, customers who purchase a new BERNINA Q Series Longarm system from the classroom or booth will have their class fee applied as a credit toward the machine's special show price.

Full class listings and registration are available online at AQS QuiltWeek.

Event Details:

Location: Spooky Nook Sports – 2913 Spooky Nook Rd., Manheim, PA 17545

Date: September 10–13, 2025

Time: Show Hours: 9 AM–5 PM (Wed–Fri), 9 AM–4 PM (Sat)

Cost to Attend: $15

For more information and event updates, please call (717) 354-0204 or visit AQS online.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 7732087707, [email protected]

SOURCE BERNINA of America