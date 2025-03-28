Decades of Excellence: Rothman Orthopaedics & Philadelphia Phillies Extend Partnership

"Rothman Orthopaedics and the Philadelphia Phillies have a longstanding, successful partnership that has spanned over three decades. We are thrilled to continue this relationship with one of the most storied franchises in Major League Baseball." Post this

"Rothman Orthopaedics and the Philadelphia Phillies have a longstanding, successful partnership that has spanned over three decades," said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, PhD, MBA, President of Rothman Orthopaedics and the Richard H. Rothman Professor and Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics at Thomas Jefferson University and Hospitals. "We are thrilled to continue this relationship with one of the most storied franchises in Major League Baseball."

"I am honored to lead the Phillies' medical team as Head Team Physician and to continue the tradition of excellence in orthopedic care that Rothman Orthopaedics has provided for decades," said Dr. Cohen. "Our top priority is ensuring that the players receive the highest level of treatment, injury prevention strategies, and rehabilitation support to keep them performing at their best throughout the season. I look forward to working closely with the team to maintain their health and longevity on and off the field."

As part of this long-standing relationship, Michael Ciccotti, MD, Chief of Sports Medicine Surgery at Rothman Orthopaedics and the Everett J. and Marian Gordon Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University, led the Phillies' medical team for three decades before retiring from his role last spring. Now serving in a consultancy position, he continues to provide his expertise to the organization. Through this continued collaboration, the Phillies will have access to cutting-edge orthopedic advancements, injury prevention strategies, and rehabilitation programs designed to keep athletes performing at their peak.

"Rothman Orthopaedics is simply the best at what they do and play a very important part in the success and well-being of our players," said Phillies Chief Revenue Officer Jackie Cuddeback. "The team behind the team, Rothman Orthopaedics is a tremendous partner both on and off the field. We look forward to continuing our longtime relationship during this exciting time in Phillies baseball."

As part of the renewed agreement, the partnership will include a PhanaVision feature, TV and digital assets, on-site event activations and in-game branding such as outfield wall signage. Rothman Orthopaedics will also maintain its designation as the Official Orthopedic Partner of the Phillies, further strengthening its presence in the Philadelphia sports community.

About Rothman Orthopaedics

Rothman Orthopaedics is a world-leader in the field of orthopedics providing communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida with high-quality, compassionate and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine—the results of which will exceed expectations.

Rothman Orthopaedics providers treat patients at 32 office locations and have surgical privileges at over 70 facilities. With experts in ten orthopedic specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopedic oncology, trauma and fracture care, Rothman Orthopaedics is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.

Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Orthopaedics is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Phillies, Orlando Magic as well as over 40 college and high school teams including Drexel University, St. Joe's University, and Villanova University. The Philadelphia Eagles, Center City District, and the Rothman 8k are part of the over 100 corporate and community organizations that Rothman partners with annually.

For more information about Rothman Orthopaedics, please call 800-321-9999 or visit www.RothmanOrtho.com.

