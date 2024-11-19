DeCaro Auctions International to Host Truly Absolute Auction for 84.22 +/- Acre GMP Farm Equine Rehabilitation Center in Saratoga, New York

"This property represents a unique opportunity to own a revolutionary equine rehabilitation and luxury lifestyle estate," says Daniel DeCaro Post this

In addition to its equine amenities, GMP Farm is home to Sacred Spa and Wellness, a 10,000- square-foot luxury spa converted from a historic barn, and Sacred Saratoga, a 15,000-squarefoot indoor/outdoor event venue. These facilities are designed to serve as the ultimate wellness retreat and event destination, with the Sacred Spa offering holistic treatments for mind, body, and spirit, and Sacred Saratoga providing stunning views for weddings, corporate events, and other gatherings.

The estate includes two luxurious residences: an 8,000-square-foot main home featuring five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms and a secondary 3,000-square-foot home adjacent to the main barns. Each offers refined accommodations for full-time residents, visiting families, or event guests.

The live auction for GMP Farm and its facilities will be held on the property site, 125 Sherman Lane, Northumberland/Saratoga, NY 12871 on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. To give prospective buyers ample opportunity to experience this unparalleled property, DeCaro Auctions International will host private previews for three consecutive weeks, beginning Saturday, November 16, 2024. Private Previews are available every day until the auction by appointment only. To schedule an immediate appointment to preview the property with the on-site DeCaro team, call the DeCaro offices at 800.332.3767.

"This property represents a unique opportunity to own a revolutionary equine rehabilitation and luxury lifestyle estate," says Daniel DeCaro, founder of DeCaro Auctions International. "With its innovative facilities, dedicated staff, and serene setting, GMP Farm offers an unmatched combination of functionality and luxury."

For more information on the GMP Farm Equine training and Rehabilitation Center auction in Northumberland/Saratoga, New York, contact DeCaro Auctions International at 1.800.332.3767 or visit www.DeCaroAuctions.com for complete property details and auction information.

