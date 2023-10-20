Decathlon Teams up with Centric Software to Boost Digital Transformation

World's largest sports retailer partners with PLM market leader for product innovation & impact

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Software®, the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market leader is thrilled to announce that DECATHLON, world's largest sports retailer has selected Centric PLM and Centric Visual Boards to boost digital transformation. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, price and sell products such as apparel, fashion, footwear, sporting goods, home, consumer electronics, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

DECATHLON sought an extended technology solution to support innovation and impact initiatives while driving value for all product lines from apparel and footwear to sports equipment. Of particular importance to DECATHLON is end-to-end digital product creation via 3D design and development as well as an enhanced visual experience.

Centric Software's vision, innovation, expertise and global support were key factors in DECATHLON's choice of technology partner.

DECATHLON is a leading company in the sports market, with two activities: the design of sports products and their distribution online and in stores. With 330 points of sale in France and 1,700 internationally, DECATHLON and its teams are driven by a sole purpose: "To be useful to people and their planet", working with a continued ambition since 1976: "To make the pleasure and benefits of sport sustainably accessible to the many".

