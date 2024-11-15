Decatur County Bank Marks 125 Years of Community Partnership With Celebrations Across West Tennessee

Reaching 125 years is a significant milestone for us, as we look ahead, we're excited to continue our commitment to serving the community, with our next step being the opening of a full-service branch in Germantown by the end of 2024. Post this

The bank's legacy stretches back to 1899, when Decatur County Bank opened its doors in a modest side room of a general store. Since then, it has grown alongside its community, serving as a reliable partner through changing times and life's milestones. Today, that commitment continues, as expressed by customers who have relied on DCB/WTB's steady presence in their lives.

Olis Quinn, a Parsons resident and customer for over 50 years, shared the value of the bank's support during challenging times. "Decatur County Bank is loyal; they'll stick with somebody during hard times—I've had one or two myself," Quinn said. "Without their personal involvement in my life years ago, I don't know where I'd be. We just wouldn't go anywhere else." Quinn, who has also served on the bank's board for 25 years, emphasized the trust he has in the bank. "They're the kind of people you want to be around. Bigger banks have called wanting our business, but we want to stay with the people we know and trust."

At each location, displays highlighting key moments in the bank's history allowed attendees to explore DCB/WTB's journey over the years. Decatur County historian Dick Butler played a key role in compiling this timeline, which traced the bank's growth from its origins within R. Smith's general merchandise store on Decaturville's town square. Butler, a longtime customer himself, shared a personal connection to the bank. "My dad always had a lot of good things to say about the bank and how they took care of him," Butler said. "It's a hometown bank that's always willing to work with the community; they know customers personally."

Florine Bond, a customer of the West Tennessee Bank branch in Brownsville, also values the bank's dedication to customer care. Many of Bond's family members bank there, including her husband, son and sister. She expressed appreciation for the friendly, reliable service. "The tellers are wonderful—they've shown my family so much courtesy and help, and I've known them forever," Bond shared. "They're people we can count on."

Bryant Rhodes, of Martin and a Jackson branch customer for three years, echoed this sentiment. "Their team is easy to work with, and customers have access to the management," he said, underscoring the bank's accessibility and community approach.

Employees, too, voiced pride in their roles within the bank. Katie Mott, who works in cash management at the Jackson branch, noted the close-knit environment. "We're family, and I look forward to coming to work to serve the community," Mott said.

Trina Harris, a DCB employee for 13 years, expressed pride in the bank's growth, mentioning the launch of the DCB Community Impact Foundation in 2025. "It's probably the thing I'm most proud of," Harris said. "The foundation will help us do even more good things in the communities that we serve."

Founded in 1899, Decatur County Bank remains dedicated to understanding and fulfilling the aspirations of its patrons. With branches in Parsons, Decaturville, Jackson and an upcoming location in Germantown, DCB/WTB continues to strengthen its community ties as a trusted financial partner.

For more information about Decatur County Bank and West Tennessee Bank, visit decaturcountybank.com or westtnbank.com. Member FDIC.

Media Contact

Dawn Bramblett, Decatur County Bank, 731-608-7650, [email protected], https://www.decaturcountybank.com/

SOURCE Decatur County Bank