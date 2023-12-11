December Release Features Improved Adobe Substance 3D, Unreal, glTF Integrations

Cinema 4D 2024.2 offers improved workflows and features to help artists stay on top of their projects and assets, art-direct simulations with more precision and make the most out of their Maxon One subscription with Adobe Substance 3D. Post this

Artists can simply drag and drop Adobe Substance 3D materials directly into Cinema 4D to create new Redshift materials.

glTF format import now includes support for TRS attributes, allowing artists to incorporate animated objects in the popular exchange format.

The Project Asset Inspector has been improved - artists are now warned when opening projects if fonts are missing, and affected Text objects can be easily found via the Project Asset Inspector.

Rigid Body simulations now feature enhanced collision detection and offer numerous new settings. Thanks to the new deactivation option, artists can define how an object should rest when nothing is interrupting or colliding with it.

New damping behaviors for rigid body, cloth, soft body, balloon and rope tags allow artists to override the global damping settings, offering improved control over simulated objects.

Rigid bodies can now be scaled when animated by effectors, allowing for more realistic simulations within a scene.

Numerous enhancements to Pyro enable artists to emit Pyro directly on deforming meshes while art directing and controlling the flames' behavior

With the new Key Reducer, artists can clean up timelines that have too many keyframes in them while preserving the shape of the animation f-curve.

Asset Version Pinning has made node-based workflows much more comfortable. This feature allows artists to be confident that they are always working in the same version of an asset throughout their pipeline, even if a newer version exists.

Scene nodes just got more capable with the addition of Symmetry and Thicken Nodes for modeling and Resampling Spline Node to adjust spline resolutions.

Redshift 3.5.22

Offers improved stability and performance, as well as enhanced workflows featuring faster and easier importing of Adobe Substance 3D materials in Redshift for C4D.

The updated Substance node in Cinema 4D allows artists to create a Substance material in the Redshift Material Manager, import a .sbsar Substance material through the Substance node, and render.

Preview Rendering within Redshift RT provides artists with clarity on what is happening during initializing and scene pre-processing, offering improved interactivity and clarity on operations in progress.

Users of Redshift RT can now select their preferred level of texture compression in five steps to optimize their scene for highest quality, performance or a balance of quality and speed.

Redshift RT now boosts performance even further with an option to render frames at a lower resolution and automatically up sample them using Nvidia DLSS technology.

Artists can now choose how much denoising they would like to apply to frames in Redshift RT to quickly get cleaner rendered frames by working with lower quality sampling settings.

The RT Russian Roulette option enhances performance by randomly skipping rays which are determined to have a minimal effect on the scene.

Bounding Volume Optimizations provide substantial performance gains by only recalculating the meshes affected by a user change instead of the entire scene.

Cineware

Sending Cinema 4D projects to Unreal has become easier and faster than ever before. Cineware For Unreal now comes with a Datasmith Direct Link plugin for Cinema 4D, so immediate saving and loading of C4D scenes is no longer needed. Data is transferred to Unreal Engine directly using the local cache, allowing artists to see the changes nearly instantly.

Capsules

The latest additions to Capsules, Maxon's collection of tailor-made assets to help artists kickstart their projects, include a new Spline Modifier that can be used to create plants, electrical effects, neurons and much more. There is also a collection of concrete materials, a series of home office and stationery models remastered for Redshift and numerous Laubwerk plant assets.

The new Organic Branch Spline Modifier by Rocket Lasso adds a series of new branches to a spline.

A gorgeous collection of Redshift Concrete materials can be used to create everything from poured concrete sculptures to the polished floors and textured walls of downtown lofts.

This month's drop also contains a set of retopologized and modernized home office and stationery models, including things like laptops, phones, and pens. And we've also added the next set of beautiful plants from the team at Laubwerk, featuring some flowering plants from Magnolias to Forsythia.

