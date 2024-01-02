December's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Tiger Woods, Brad Pitt, Elton John and Bob Dylan

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"Tiger Woods & Justin Timberlake To Develop Polo Homes"

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake have joined a Wellington, Florida development of expensive equestrian homes near Palm Beach. Wellington is a nearby hotspot for the rich people of Palm Beach to board their horses and play polo.

"Brad & Angelina's New Orleans Home Sells At Auction"

A New Orleans home that was owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie from 2009 to 2016 was just sold at auction for $2.5 million. Located in New Orleans' French Quarter, the couple used the seven-bedroom home as a base for their Make it Right Foundation, which was devoted to the environmentally friendly rebuilding of homes damaged by Hurricane Katrina. The auction starting bid was $1 million.

"Dylan Sells Scottish Highlands Home"

Bob Dylan has sold his classic English-manor home in Scotland for $5.35 million. Known as Aultmore House in the Cairngorm National Park in Scotland, the home was built in 1914 and renovated in 2008. Bob Dylan's home includes six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, 25 acres of landscaped grounds, plus three cottages. Dylan listed the home in July for $3.5 million.

"Cher's Miami Home Sells For $35 Million"

In 1993, Cher purchased a home on one of Miami's exclusive islands, added her own unique interior design, and sold it three years later to Calvin Klein co-founder Barry K. Schwartz for $4.35 million. Miami-area homes have been surging in price for the last five years; the La Gorce Island home just sold again for $35.35 million.

"Gwyneth Paltrow's Childhood Mansion"

Gwyneth Paltrow grew up in the Los Angeles area, where she attended the prestigious Crossroads High School. The Santa Monica mansion where Gwyneth spent most of her childhood was recently listed for sale at $17.5 million.

"Elvis & Priscilla's Starter Home For Sale"

The Beverly Hills home that Elvis and Priscilla Presley rented shortly after they married in 1967 is available for rent at $29,995 per month. Elvis and Priscilla had also rented a futuristic home in Palm Springs, California for their honeymoon known as the House of Tomorrow, which recently sold for $5.65 million.

"Terry Bradshaw's Oklahoma Ranch Sold"

Four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Terry Bradshaw has sold his 744-acre Quarter Horses Ranch for $22.5 million. Custom built for Terry, the Oklahoma equestrian and cattle ranch includes a six-bedroom 8,600-square-foot home, 2,600-square-foot manager's home, four-bedroom bunk house, multiple barns including a show-pig and 50-stall mare barn, a two-story doghouse, a 1,000-square-foot entertainment patio, and several stocked fishing lakes and ponds.

"The Paul Newman & Joanne Woodward Home"

A Beverly Hills home that Hollywood-royalty-couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward rented in the 1960s is for sale. The colonial-style home includes four bedrooms, a pool, bocce court, black marble fireplace, rooftop cabana, and over 4,200 square feet. The 1937-built home is listed at $7.99 million.

"Rod Stewart Relists Beverly Hills Home"

The "Forever Young" singer has relisted his LA home with 28,500 square feet and 13 bedrooms for $80 million. Located in the prime North Beverly Park neighborhood, Rod Stewart's mansion includes a dining room that seats 20, an exquisite bar with several oil-painted Renaissance nudes, a gourmet kitchen, tea room, a wood-paneled library, wood-inlay floors, a den, bar, speakeasy, and a wine room. There is also a 4,500-square-foot guesthouse.

"Elton John Condo Sells Over Asking Price"

Sir Elton John's Atlanta condo has sold for $7.225 million, more than $2 million over the asking price. John originally purchased a duplex on the 36th floor of the luxurious Park Place high-rise tower in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood for $925,000, then added five neighboring units over the years. The estate features stunning wood walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, and city skyline and western canopy views.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Media Contact

Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-544-0526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com