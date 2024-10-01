Decentralized Clinical Trials: Helping Improve Efficiency in Clinical Research, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The webinar will highlight the logistical challenges and solutions for decentralized models, such as mobile phlebotomy, remote monitoring and seamless integration with lab testing infrastructure. Post this

Additionally, the webinar will highlight the logistical challenges and solutions for decentralized models, such as mobile phlebotomy, remote monitoring and seamless integration with lab testing infrastructure. Maintaining data integrity while enabling remote participation is critical to ensuring trial success. The speaker will thus share strategies for navigating these challenges while maintaining compliance with FDA guidelines and ensuring operational efficiency.

Finally, they will examine patient engagement, a key element of successful decentralized clinical trials. Engaging participants throughout the trial — especially those in remote or underserved areas — ensures retention and adherence, both of which are vital for gathering accurate data.

Register for this webinar today to gain actionable insights and practical strategies in the rapidly evolving world of clinical research and ensure successful trial execution with decentralized clinical trials.

Join Chaarles Fogelgren, Executive Director, BioPharma Services, Quest Diagnostics, for the live webinar on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Decentralized Clinical Trials: Helping Improve Efficiency in Clinical Research.

