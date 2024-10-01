Decentralized Clinical Trials: Helping Improve Efficiency in Clinical Research, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how real-world data (RWD) can streamline patient recruitment, enhance diversity and support compliance with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines for running decentralized clinical trials. Attendees will gain insights into practical solutions for overcoming logistical challenges in running decentralized clinical trials. The featured speaker will discuss the importance of patient engagement and retention strategies for ensuring compliance and successful trial outcomes in decentralized settings. The speaker will also share how to build the operational capabilities required to stay competitive and compliant in an evolving clinical research landscape.
TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's clinical research environment, decentralized clinical trials have become a necessity rather than an option. The pressures to improve trial efficiency, reach more diverse patient populations and maintain participant engagement have accelerated the shift from traditional models to more flexible and patient-centric approaches. However, successfully transitioning to decentralized clinical trials requires a set of essential capabilities that go beyond basic technology adoption.
This webinar will explore how pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CROs) can embrace these critical elements to stay competitive and meet evolving regulatory demands. Key topics will include the role of real-world data (RWD) in supporting patient recruitment, diversity action plans and trial site selection. The expert speaker will discuss how RWD not only facilitates recruitment but also helps design trials that meet US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s diversity guidelines, ensuring that therapies are effective across various demographics.
Additionally, the webinar will highlight the logistical challenges and solutions for decentralized models, such as mobile phlebotomy, remote monitoring and seamless integration with lab testing infrastructure. Maintaining data integrity while enabling remote participation is critical to ensuring trial success. The speaker will thus share strategies for navigating these challenges while maintaining compliance with FDA guidelines and ensuring operational efficiency.
Finally, they will examine patient engagement, a key element of successful decentralized clinical trials. Engaging participants throughout the trial — especially those in remote or underserved areas — ensures retention and adherence, both of which are vital for gathering accurate data.
Register for this webinar today to gain actionable insights and practical strategies in the rapidly evolving world of clinical research and ensure successful trial execution with decentralized clinical trials.
Join Chaarles Fogelgren, Executive Director, BioPharma Services, Quest Diagnostics, for the live webinar on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Decentralized Clinical Trials: Helping Improve Efficiency in Clinical Research.
