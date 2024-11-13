DecentraTech Collective Reboots in Northeast with Global Outreach Supporting Decentralization Technologies for Privacy and Decentralized Artificial Intelligence

"Through the DecentraTech Collective, we look forward to aligning our global activities with strategic initiatives led by Governor Healey and Commonwealth agencies related to AI, digital health, and climate technology," notes Pete Harris, Co-Founder of the DecentraTech Collective. Post this

Originally founded in 2021 in Austin, TX as a spinout from the Austin Blockchain Collective, the DecentraTech Collective is led by Lighthouse Partners, Inc., and Massing PR LLC, both of which are headquartered in Berkshire County, Massachusetts.

Since its founding, the DecentraTech Collective has led acceleration initiatives in several areas, including to leverage Web3 approaches to enhance data privacy for healthcare use cases of AI, develop solutions in the area of Health 3.0 (also known as "ownership health") and add run-time compliance to decentralized finance (DeFi) transactions involving tokenized assets. It also has defined a set of foundational technologies – the DecentraTech Stack – that underpin the creation of decentralized applications (DApps).

Founded in 2000, Lighthouse Partners has a mission to bring transformational technologies to market. It works with innovators to promote their advocacy positions and support go-to-market programs by designing and leveraging thought leadership programs, producing event series, and community building.

"Through the DecentraTech Collective, we look forward to aligning our global activities with strategic initiatives led by Governor Healey and Commonwealth agencies related to AI, digital health, and climate technology," notes Pete Harris, Founder and Principal of Lighthouse Partners and Co-Founder and Executive Director of the DecentraTech Collective.

Since 2002, Massing PR has offered high-quality, personalized and cost-effective fractional CMO, public relations, web design and advisory services to technology companies and consulting firms, as well as to the arts and nonprofits. In particular, Massing PR helps its clients to improve their market position, launch new products, attract strategic partnerships and raise capital.

"We are encouraged by the innovation taking place in Western Massachusetts and New York's Capital Region and look forward to engaging further with companies and organizations looking to elevate their expertise and build brand trust," says Jennifer Massing Harris, Founder and Company Director of Massing PR and Co-Founder and CMO of the DecentraTech Collective.

The DecentraTech Collective hosts regular online meetups and organizes in-person events in cities including New York City and Boston. The next series of online meetups kicks off on December 5 and will focus on DePIN – for Decentralized Phyisical Infrastructure Networks." The DePIN model allows technology infrastructure, such as compute power, storage and networking to be built quickly and cost effectively by a community with a common purpose." DecentraTech online meetups are educational and free to attend. Register for the December 5 event @ https://www.meetup.com/decentratechcollective/events/304455383/.

About the DecentraTech Collective

The DecentraTech Collective is a community of subject matter experts, company executives, entrepreneurs, and academics. Spun out of the award-winning Austin Blockchain Collective in 2021, it advocates for and innovates to accelerate the adoption of decentralization technologies (aka DecentraTech) to address business and scientific opportunities and challenges. Visit http://www.decentratechcollective.com to learn more and join the community.

