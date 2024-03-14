Deci AI Unveils Generative AI Platform to Deliver High-Performance AI Models with Unmatched Cost Efficiency and Exceptional Control

Deci's new platform gives enterprises the freedom to deploy high-performance LLMs, while keeping data secure and inference costs under control

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deci, the deep learning company harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to build AI, today announced the launch of its Generative AI Platform, a comprehensive solution designed to meet the efficiency and privacy needs of enterprises. Deci's Gen AI platform features a new series of proprietary, fine-tunable large language models (LLMs), an inference engine, and an AI inference cluster management solution.

The first model being released in the series, Deci-Nano, has advanced language and reasoning capabilities that make it ideal for a broad spectrum of applications, such as analyzing financial and medical documents, assisting in copywriting, acting as a chatbot, summarizing, and brainstorming.

Deci-Nano sets itself apart from other models through its exceptional computational and memory efficiency, further amplified by Deci's inference engine, Infery LLM, for unparalleled cost-efficiency and real-time latency. Compared to models with similar abilities, including Google's Gemma 7B and Mistral 7B, Deci-Nano offers the best balance between price, quality and speed. It boasts a higher score on MT Bench, one of the most widely recognized and used LLM evaluation benchmarks. Furthermore, Deci-Nano generates text 38% faster than Mistral 7B-Instruct-v0.2 with a 60% reduction in price per 1M tokens.

Deci-Nano builds on Deci's track record of innovative and efficient Generative AI models, including the open-source DeciLM-7B, DeciCoder 6B, DeciCoder 1B, and DeciDiffusion 2.0, which are also available through the platform. Similar to its other models, Deci-Nano was generated with Deci's cutting-edge Automated Neural Architecture Construction (AutoNAC) engine, the most advanced Neural Architecture Search (NAS)-based technology on the market, with its focus on efficiency.

Recognizing the critical importance of data privacy, Deci's Generative AI Platform gives customers the flexibility to deploy models through a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) or directly within their data centers or access them through the platform's API. This approach ensures that enterprises retain full control over their sensitive information.

"In developing our new generative AI platform, we engaged closely with the market and our enterprise customers, listening intently to their needs to understand and address the critical tradeoffs businesses make today in integrating AI models into their operations," said Yonatan Geifman, CEO & Co-founder of Deci. "Requiring both high performance, greater control, and cost efficiency, we delivered a platform that empowers businesses with the tools they need to integrate AI safely and cost-effectively".

With this technology, Deci AI is setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency and cost savings for enterprises.

The platform is currently available and accessible through Deci's website.

About Deci

Deci enables deep learning to live up to its true potential by using AI to build better AI. With the company's Generative AI and Computer Vision products, AI developers can build, optimize, and deploy faster and more accurate models for any environment including cloud, edge, and mobile, allowing them to revolutionize industries with innovative products. The platform is powered by Deci's proprietary automated Neural Architecture Construction technology (AutoNAC), which generates state-of-the-art, efficient deep learning models' architecture and allows teams to accelerate inference performance, shorten development cycles and reduce computing costs. Founded in 2019, Deci's team of deep learning engineers and scientists are dedicated to eliminating production-related bottlenecks across the AI lifecycle.

Media Contact

David Shelton, Deci, 972 0584233354, [email protected], https://deci.ai/

SOURCE Deci