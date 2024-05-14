Decipher Investigative Intelligence Hires Julie Henson as Chief Growth Officer

Decipher Investigative Intelligence has named Julie Henson its first chief growth officer, the company announced today.

In this position, Henson will connect law firms with the resources and intel necessary to develop successful talent strategies, including lateral hiring, expansion to new markets, and merger and acquisition opportunities.

Henson brings to the role a thorough understanding of the legal sector, along with a keen perspective on how culture and team composition impact results. A former chief client officer for an AmLaw 100 firm, Henson most recently served as a performance advisor to executives, lawyers and athletes.

"I am thrilled to continue empowering law firms to make strategic growth decisions," Henson said. "As law firms embrace data throughout their organizations, it's exciting to apply Decipher's innovative insights to elevate client service, mitigate risk, boost revenue and build vibrant cultures."

Henson's leadership has earned accolades from Women We Admire, which named her to the "Top 50 Women Leaders in Minnesota," as well as the Twin Cities Business Magazine, which recognized her among its 2021 Notable Executives in Marketing for her work co-founding the Minneapolis Strategic Coalition of Law Firms, which brought together managing partners to address the challenges posed by COVID-19 and social unrest.

Decipher CEO Michael Ellenhorn said her addition comes at a pivotal growth point for the nine-year-old organization. Over the past year, Decipher launched Discover, a custom data-driven approach to talent acquisition, and unveiled a proprietary methodology to provide the legal market with more accurate and actionable lateral moves data.

"Julie Henson brings a blend of strategic insight and proven effectiveness that is perfectly aligned with Decipher's goals of growth and innovation," Ellenhorn said. "Her deep understanding of client needs and holistic approach enhance our ability to provide law firms with data-driven solutions that improve their performance and market share."

About Decipher:

Decipher Investigative Intelligence (www.decipherintel.com) helps law firms grow more purposefully and profitably through industry-leading data and insights. Organizations that work with Decipher grow safely and more efficiently: While across the legal industry, 75 percent of lateral hires fail within five years, 96 percent of Decipher-vetted and hired candidates succeed.

