Decipher Investigative Intelligence Welcomes Tracy K. Bateman as Director of Client Development and Investigative Strategy

"Tracy has so much insight on the needs of companies outside the legal profession, and it was inspiring to find that in someone who shares our core values and our commitment to data-driven transparency," CEO Michael Ellenhorn said. Post this

About Tracy K. Bateman

Before joining Decipher, Bateman served as the Director of Global Screening at a prominent investigative firm, where she successfully managed an international team of investigators. During her tenure, she focused on pre-hire and pre-board due diligence for major corporate clients in a range of sectors.

She later founded her own consulting firm, where she provided investigative services for litigation support cases, OSINT and due diligence, and advised companies on risk mitigation and compliance.

It was this experience creating her own business, Bateman said, that reinforced her personal commitment to empower organizations with insights they need to make informed decisions and mitigate risk.

She would soon find that passion reflected in the mission of Decipher when she met the CEO, Michael Ellenhorn, in 2024 – as the company was developing its growth strategy into new verticals and service lines.

"Tracy has so much insight on the needs of companies outside the legal profession, and it was inspiring to find that in someone who shares our core values and our commitment to data-driven transparency," Ellenhorn said. "She is a natural fit at Decipher and the ideal catalyst for the next evolution of the company."

A New Era for Decipher

Since its founding in 2015, Decipher has focused on the legal sector, earning a number of industry recognitions, including multiple LegalWeek Innovation Awards for supplier innovation and information services. As the legal industry leader in data-driven talent strategies, Decipher provides pre-hire due diligence, market analysis and analytics that fuel purposeful and profitable growth.

With the addition of Bateman, the company will expand beyond legal, focusing on verticals that must mitigate high levels of risk, such as private equity, investment management, executive search, higher education, healthcare, franchising and more.

Moreover, Decipher will introduce new offerings and services, such as pre-transaction and M&A due diligence, that can benefit its existing law firm clientele as well as its prospects in new verticals.

"I'm excited to join this talented team and collaborate to expand Decipher's offerings," Bateman said. "My goal is to not only continue to uphold the high standards of investigative intelligence that Decipher is known for, but also to help create innovative and customizable solutions, and deliver even greater value to our clients."

About Decipher

Decipher Investigative Intelligence is a boutique investigative intelligence firm that helps organizations lower hiring risk and acquisition costs, while elevating the culture and bottom line.

More information is available at www.decipherintel.com.

Media Contact

Chris Fickett, Decipher Investigative Intelligence, 1 9132257707, [email protected], https://decipherintel.com/

SOURCE Decipher Investigative Intelligence