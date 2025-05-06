Deciphex Reinforces Growth Trajectory in Global Pathology with Appointment of Industry Leader Greg Wigmore as CFO

Deciphex, a global leader in expert-led pathology services, announces the appointment of Greg Wigmore as Chief Financial Officer. Wigmore brings over 25 years of diagnostics industry experience, including senior roles at Danaher's Leica Biosystems spanning global finance leadership and commercial operations. His appointment strengthens Deciphex's financial strategy as the company accelerates its global expansion of pathology services through its Diagnexia, Patholytix, and Diagnexia Analytix platforms. Wigmore will focus on enhancing financial governance, optimizing operational efficiency, and supporting strategic growth initiatives.
DUBLIN, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deciphex, a global leader in expert-led pathology services, today announced the appointment of Greg Wigmore as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This strategic addition to the executive team underscores Deciphex's commitment to financial discipline, operational excellence, and sustainable growth as the company continues to expand its Diagnexia, Patholytix, and Diagnexia Analytix service platforms worldwide.
Wigmore brings over 25 years of international experience in the diagnostics sector, with senior leadership roles at Genetix PLC and a distinguished 15-year tenure at Danaher Corporation's Leica Biosystems. At Leica, Wigmore progressed from Global Finance Director for the Immunohistochemistry division to Finance Leader for the Americas, before advancing into commercial leadership as Vice President of Sales for the US West and LATAM regions. Throughout his career, Wigmore has played a central role in strategic M&A activities with extensive experience in capital deployment, from identifying acquisition targets and conducting due diligence to closing deals and leading post-acquisition integrations. His comprehensive background in strategic transactions, financial governance, cost management, and operational efficiency will be instrumental as Deciphex scales its global operations and service offerings.
"Greg's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Deciphex as we strengthen our financial foundation and position ourselves for both organic and acquisition-driven growth," said Dr. Donal O'Shea, CEO of Deciphex. "His proven expertise in strategic M&A, implementing robust financial controls, optimizing cost structures, and driving operational efficiencies across complex global businesses makes him the ideal financial leader for our next phase. Greg's unique blend of transaction experience, financial discipline and commercial acumen will help ensure we deliver exceptional value to our clients while building a scalable, compliant organization capable of meeting the growing global demand for our pathology services."
As CFO, Wigmore will lead Deciphex's global financial strategy with a focus on strengthening compliance frameworks, enhancing financial reporting, optimizing resource allocation, and implementing data-driven decision-making processes. He will play a central role in driving operational efficiencies across the organization while ensuring Deciphex maintains the highest standards of financial governance as it continues to scale.
"I am excited to join the exceptional team at Deciphex and contribute to its mission of transforming pathology services globally," said Wigmore. "The company has built impressive momentum and a strong market position that presents both organic and strategic acquisition opportunities. I look forward to leveraging my transaction experience alongside implementing financial strategies and operational improvements that will support sustainable growth while ensuring we maintain the highest standards of compliance and financial discipline. By strategically evaluating growth opportunities, optimizing our cost base, and improving operational efficiencies, we can further strengthen Deciphex's competitive advantage and create lasting value for our stakeholders."
Deciphex has also strengthened its executive team with the promotions of Jenny Fitzgerald to Chief Revenue Officer and Ciara Kearn Mullin to Chief People Officer. These appointments reflect the company's commitment to building a world-class leadership team capable of driving excellence across all aspects of the business as Deciphex continues its rapid global expansion.
