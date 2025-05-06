Deciphex Reinforces Growth Trajectory in Global Pathology with Appointment of Industry Leader Greg Wigmore as CFO

"Greg's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Deciphex as we strengthen our financial foundation and position ourselves for both organic and acquisition-driven growth," said Dr. Donal O'Shea, CEO of Deciphex. Post this

"Greg's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Deciphex as we strengthen our financial foundation and position ourselves for both organic and acquisition-driven growth," said Dr. Donal O'Shea, CEO of Deciphex. "His proven expertise in strategic M&A, implementing robust financial controls, optimizing cost structures, and driving operational efficiencies across complex global businesses makes him the ideal financial leader for our next phase. Greg's unique blend of transaction experience, financial discipline and commercial acumen will help ensure we deliver exceptional value to our clients while building a scalable, compliant organization capable of meeting the growing global demand for our pathology services."

As CFO, Wigmore will lead Deciphex's global financial strategy with a focus on strengthening compliance frameworks, enhancing financial reporting, optimizing resource allocation, and implementing data-driven decision-making processes. He will play a central role in driving operational efficiencies across the organization while ensuring Deciphex maintains the highest standards of financial governance as it continues to scale.

"I am excited to join the exceptional team at Deciphex and contribute to its mission of transforming pathology services globally," said Wigmore. "The company has built impressive momentum and a strong market position that presents both organic and strategic acquisition opportunities. I look forward to leveraging my transaction experience alongside implementing financial strategies and operational improvements that will support sustainable growth while ensuring we maintain the highest standards of compliance and financial discipline. By strategically evaluating growth opportunities, optimizing our cost base, and improving operational efficiencies, we can further strengthen Deciphex's competitive advantage and create lasting value for our stakeholders."

Deciphex has also strengthened its executive team with the promotions of Jenny Fitzgerald to Chief Revenue Officer and Ciara Kearn Mullin to Chief People Officer. These appointments reflect the company's commitment to building a world-class leadership team capable of driving excellence across all aspects of the business as Deciphex continues its rapid global expansion.

About Deciphex

Deciphex is a global leader in expert-led pathology services, empowering healthcare and life sciences organizations with rapid, accurate, and scalable diagnostic solutions. Through its Diagnexia, Patholytix, and Diagnexia Analytix platforms, Deciphex connects clients to a global network of subspecialty pathologists, digital workflows, and AI-powered analytics—bridging gaps in expertise, accelerating turnaround times, and improving outcomes worldwide.

