Deciphr AI to Launch First "AI Content Employee" in 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia , Jan. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deciphr AI, a leading artificial intelligence company, today announced the upcoming launch of the world's first AI content employee in 2024. This groundbreaking product will amplify content creators' unique expertise by understanding brands' unique positioning and perspectives to generate personalized, high-quality content at scale.

Since its public launch, Deciphr AI has already garnered over 17,500 customers and have users from major brands including Google, Dropbox, Meta, PayPal, Grab, Spotify, Marvel, and Jocko Willink. The company has seen 127% month-over-month growth in its first 3 months.

"In the age of AI, the barrier to entry for creating content is approaching zero," said James Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of Deciphr AI. "When content becomes commoditized, there will be a premium placed on personalized content that reflects unique insights and value propositions. Deciphr AI is solving this by creating personalized content at scale with a world first AI employee."

Deciphr AI replicates the human experience of onboarding and training an employee through its proprietary content brain. Customers simply upload their content libraries and brand guides to teach the AI employee about positioning, voice, and style. The AI employee then generates high-quality, personalized content in a fraction of the time, without extensive editing or prompting.

"We are redefining how content is created because we believe AI stands for amplified intelligence, not artificial intelligence," added Nguyen.

Deciphr AI's AI employee reduces the time to creating personalized on-brand content by streamlining content creation workflows. This allows creators to focus on their core competencies and subject matter expertise instead of manual content production.

With the launch of the first ever AI employee, Deciphr AI aims to push the boundaries of how AI can augment human intelligence. To learn more, visit www.deciphr.ai.

About Deciphr AI:

Founded in 2022, Deciphr AI amplifies intelligence by leveraging AI technology to help content creators generate personalized, on-brand content at scale. Deciphr AI's products enable individuals and brands to increase the impact of their unique expertise. The company is based in Melbourne, Australia. For more information, visit www.deciphr.ai.

