Decision Counsel Launches Revenue Activation Practice, Names Amanda Sussan Head of Revenue Activation

"As Decision Counsel's Head of Revenue Activation, [Sussan] will be invaluable in helping our clients build the scalable, resilient revenue engines they need to thrive in this new era of growth." - Sal Fuentes, CEO, Decision Counsel Post this

Decision Counsel's Revenue Activation practice will help B2B organizations turn growth strategy into integrated growth programs across marketing, sales and customer teams. The practice will combine go-to-market planning, revenue operations, demand generation, account-based marketing, technology optimization and performance measurement with Decision Counsel's existing strategy, content and creative capabilities to drive measurable business impact.

Most recently, Sussan served as a Revenue Operations Strategy Consultant at 2X, where she advised organizations on revenue operations strategy to support efficient growth through demand generation and account-based integrated campaigns. She brings more than 15 years of experience in revenue operations, go-to-market strategy and marketing technology, with leadership roles at Televerde, Allocadia, Agreement Express and Talemetry. Throughout her career, she has led marketing, sales development and customer success teams, implemented and optimized revenue technology platforms and helped organizations improve marketing and sales alignment.

"Decision Counsel's Revenue Activation practice has a clear mission: help B2B organizations align their revenue teams, optimize their go-to-market operations and build more scalable growth engines," said Sussan. "As passionate and fascinated as I am by emerging technologies, the tools we use and the innovations shaping our industry, the truth is this: for any organization, the most critical factor that determines its long-term success is its people. With this opportunity to work alongside such talented colleagues and partner with the exceptional leaders and teams at the companies we serve, I am excited for the possibilities ahead and look forward to helping our clients unlock scalable and sustainable growth."

Sussan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Entrepreneurial Leadership and a Marketing Management Diploma from Kwantlen Polytechnic University, located in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia. She resides in Phoenix, Arizona.

Amanda Sussan's appointment follows Decision Counsel's May announcement of Mike Swainey's promotion to President and Adrian Tumiati joining the firm as Executive Strategist. Sussan and Swainey previously worked together at Intelligent Demand, which was later acquired by 2X.

"I have seen firsthand Amanda's ability to bring clarity to complex go-to-market challenges and turn strategy into meaningful action," said Swainey. "She is an exceptional leader, an outstanding operator and a trusted partner. I am incredibly proud to welcome her to Decision Counsel, and I know our clients will benefit immediately from her judgment, experience and ability to bring teams together around growth."

For more information about Decision Counsel's Revenue Activation services and broader offerings for revenue teams, visit https://decisioncounsel.com/for-revenue-teams/.

About Decision Counsel

Launched in 2005, Decision Counsel is a content marketing and strategy firm known for its dynamic activations and innovative growth strategies. The firm architects, develops and delivers programs focused on building brands, driving sales and fostering sustainable customer relationships for household name brands such as Hulu, Northstar Travel Group, Dun & Bradstreet, Prudential, Cisco and Media Radar, among many others. Its executives conduct their operations under the philosophy that "basic is the enemy" and are dedicated to creating fresh thinking, relevant programs and strategic focus. For more information about Decision Counsel, visit decisioncounsel.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Banks, Decision Counsel, 1 406-599-1648, [email protected], https://decisioncounsel.com

SOURCE Decision Counsel