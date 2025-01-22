Decision Counsel Names Jarie Bolander General Manager of Consumer Agency Subscriber

"As we continue to invest in Subscriber's unique offerings in the B2B2C GTM space, Jarie's expertise and leadership will be instrumental in strengthening client relationships and delivering impactful, long-lasting results," said Sal Fuentes, Founder and CEO, Decision Counsel. Post this

In his new role, Bolander will oversee efforts to support BSPs in evolving their organizations and enhancing subscriber experiences. Bolander joined Decision Counsel in March 2022 as Head of Market Strategy. A marketing and PR professional with six startups under his belt, seven published books and seven patents to his credit, Bolander brings a mix of entrepreneurial experience and strategic insight to Decision Counsel.

"Reliable internet access has evolved into essential social infrastructure—it's a bridge to opportunity for individuals, businesses and communities striving to unlock their full potential. As the only Go-To-Market partner dedicated to accelerating the growth of BSPs, Subscriber is uniquely positioned to make a lasting impact," said Bolander. "I look forward to leading our team through this AI-influenced growth phase as we help clients fully deliver on that opportunity by enhancing the Total Subscriber Experience."

Prior to joining Decision Counsel, Bolander served as Partner at JSY PR & Marketing, a full-service PR, marketing and strategic communications firm. His background and experience include founder and leadership roles at Lab Sensor Solutions, Ion Torrent, Tagent and Cypress Semiconductor. Bolander holds an MBA in Technology Management from UOP and a BS in Electrical Engineering from San Jose State University.

