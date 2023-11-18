Decision Digital Honored with Second Consecutive ConnectWise WISE Award for Outstanding Achievement

Decision Digital Awarded ConnectWise Partner Referral Award

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decision Digital, a managed IT services provider and ConnectWise consulting firm, was awarded the coveted ConnectWise WISE award for a second year in a row.

The ConnectWise WISE award is given to elite channel partners who have demonstrated creativity and innovation using ConnectWise's suite of solutions. Decision Digital is a pioneer in implementing unique, customized ConnectWise consulting services that help other managed IT Services providers (MSP) grow and scale.

"To be chosen for a second year in a row for this award is truly an honor and very humbling. This is "our" award; it really belongs to the remarkable teams at both Decision Digital and ConnectWise. And it is our collaboration and shared vision that enables and amplifies the success of so many partners. We are beyond grateful for the recognition, and our partnership with ConnectWise," said CEO and Founder Rick Harber.

"We've seen a measurable increase in the level of dedication and understanding inside the IT and ConnectWise community, thanks to our practical approach to using ConnectWise and our proven processes. Together, they enable businesses to operate more effectively. We are excited to be a part of the journey towards helping tech leaders transform their operations, improve processes, and crush business productivity."

WISE Awards by ConnectWise

The WISE Awards by ConnectWise is an annual awards program that recognizes partners and vendors who achieve their most ambitious vision of success by using the foundation of ConnectWise products, services, and community. Recipients are chosen based on their creative use of ConnectWise products, services, and community to do extraordinary things for their customers and achieve their most ambitious vision of success.

About Decision Digital

Decision Digital is an Atlanta-based IT services firm that serves a global client base, diversified into numerous industries and vertical markets. Since 1997, Decision Digital has been designing, deploying, and managing a wide range of networks for public, private, and multinational corporations. In addition, they also provide cloud and managed IT services.

