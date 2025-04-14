Decision Logic Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Clovis Point Capital to Scale Operations and Accelerate Innovation

Clovis Point Capital announces a significant growth investment in Decision Logic, a leading provider of back-office management software for restaurants. Post this

"This investment marks a pivotal moment for Decision Logic and our customers," said Mandi Wooledge, CEO of Decision Logic. "With Clovis Point's support, we're investing even more aggressively in product development, expanding our team, and delivering the features our customers have been asking for—faster than ever."

"We're thrilled to partner with the Decision Logic team," said Chris Joseph, Managing Partner at Clovis Point Capital. "They've built a mission-critical solution in a complex and competitive industry. We're excited to help scale that success, accelerate innovation, and drive even greater value for customers."

"From our first conversations, it was clear that Decision Logic's team had deep domain expertise and a relentless focus on their customers," added Brian Bergeron, Partner at Clovis Point Capital. "We're excited to collaborate on this next chapter of growth."

As part of the investment, Chris Joseph, Brian Bergeron, and Tyron Stading will join the Decision Logic board of directors on behalf of Clovis Point Capital.

About Decision Logic

Based in Omaha, NE, Decision Logic is a restaurant back-office software platform that empowers operators with robust tools for inventory, labor, compliance, and reporting. Designed for growing brands with multiple locations, the platform delivers insights that reduce costs, drive efficiency, and improve bottom-line performance. Learn more at https://decisionlogic.co/

About Clovis Point Capital

Clovis Point Capital is a Houston-based growth equity firm that invests in enterprise software and technology-enabled businesses. The firm's relationship-driven approach combines operational expertise with a growth-oriented mindset to help companies scale and realize their full potential. Learn more at https://www.clovispoint.com.

