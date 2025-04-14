Decision Logic Secures Strategic Investment from Clovis Point Capital to Accelerate Growth

"We took a great idea, rebuilt it from the ground up, and turned it into the enterprise engine restaurant operators rely on today. Now, we are stepping on the gas." — Mandi Wooledge, CEO, Decision Logic Post this

The company's current momentum is the result of a decade-long transformation that began in 2014, when Decision Logic was acquired by The Garage by Aviture, an incubator founded by tech entrepreneur Mark Griffis. Under Griffis' leadership, the company replatformed its technology, rebuilt its team, and adopted a product philosophy centered on solving the real-world challenges faced by operators.

"When we acquired Decision Logic, we saw an opportunity to evolve a promising product into a scalable, enterprise-grade platform," said Griffis. "We've since invested in world-class talent, strengthened the technology foundation, and stayed focused on operational outcomes. With Clovis Point's support, we're now in a position to accelerate everything we've built and deliver even greater value to our customers."

Mandi Wooledge, who became CEO after serving as COO during the company's growth phase, emphasized the inflection point this investment represents.

"This partnership marks the next chapter for Decision Logic," said Wooledge. "With Clovis Point as a strategic partner, we're accelerating delivery of high-impact features, investing in scalable infrastructure, and expanding our team to meet the evolving needs of enterprise customers. Most importantly, this investment enhances our ability to drive results for the customers who have placed their trust in us."

Clovis Point Capital recognized in Decision Logic a strong product-market fit, a seasoned leadership team, and a track record of disciplined execution.

"Decision Logic has built a mission-critical platform in one of the most operationally complex sectors in the economy," said Chris Joseph, Managing Partner at Clovis Point Capital. "We believe the foundation is in place, and our investment will help the company scale more efficiently, innovate faster, and deliver superior outcomes to its stakeholders."

"This is a company with deep domain expertise, a culture of accountability, and a leadership team that's already executed through the hard parts," added Brian Bergeron, Partner at Clovis Point. "We're thrilled to support Decision Logic in its next phase of growth."

About Decision Logic

Based in Omaha, NE, Decision Logic is a restaurant back-office software platform that empowers operators with robust tools for inventory, labor, compliance, and reporting. Designed for growing brands with multiple locations, the platform delivers insights that reduce costs, drive efficiency, and improve bottom-line performance. Learn more at http://www.decisionlogic.co.

About Clovis Point Capital

Clovis Point Capital is a Houston-based growth equity firm that invests in enterprise software and technology-enabled businesses. The firm's relationship-driven approach combines operational expertise with a growth-oriented mindset to help companies scale and realize their full potential. Learn more at http://www.clovispoint.com.

About Aviture

Aviture, Inc. is a technology solutions company that helps organizations unlock their potential through custom software development, strategic product design, and a relentless focus on innovation. With expertise across multiple industries, Aviture delivers scalable, enterprise-grade solutions that drive real transformation. Known for its collaborative approach and commitment to long-term success, Aviture partners with clients to create sustainable, high-impact outcomes. Learn more at www.aviture.us.com

