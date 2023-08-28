DecisionHealth announces a special Coding, OASIS & Documentation QA Virtual Boot Camp, October 17-18, 2023

To address the need for medical coder training around OASIS, diagnosis coding, and compliant documentation, DecisionHealth is excited to announce a special Coding, OASIS & Documentation QA Virtual Boot Camp, October 17–18, 2023.
BRENTWOOD, Tenn, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accurate coding has become an essential component of defending a medical record, and the role of the seasoned Home Care Coding Specialist—Diagnosis (HCS-D) certified coder has expanded to include OASIS review as an emerging job function. To address the need for training and continuing education around these topics, DecisionHealth is excited to announce a special Coding, OASIS & Documentation QA Virtual Boot Camp, October 17–18, 2023.
"This unique training opportunity was recorded during the 2023 Home Health Coding Summit and has been formatted into a virtual event for home health coders who were unable to travel and/or are looking to become more efficient in OASIS, coding, and documentation QA," says Maria Tsigas, senior director of product and content at DecisionHealth.
This essential review includes more than simply knowing how to select accurate diagnosis codes and correct OASIS responses. A coding and OASIS reviewer must also know:
- what's required for compliant face-to-face encounter documentation,
- how to check that planned interventions support the primary need for skilled care and the primary and secondary diagnoses, and
- how the data reported in OASIS matches up to documentation elsewhere in the record.
Poor documentation can undermine all the work home health agencies do to provide care for patients. Compliant documentation demonstrates eligibility, identifies the skilled care that patients require, and ensures ethical reimbursement.
Attendees will have the opportunity to take a 50-question post-test upon the conclusion of the event and receive a certificate of competency.
Learn more and register at http://decisionhealth.com/CodingVBC.
Or, contact a Customer Service representative at 855-225-5341.
DecisionHealth, an HCPro brand, is the industry's leading source for home health agencies and medical practice facilities to receive the latest news, analysis, and regulatory guidance on Medicare coding and reimbursement, benchmarks, payments, and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance through its flagship publications, as well as a wide selection of coding books, educational events, and online tools. Visit http://www.decisionhealth.com/
For over 34 years, HCPro, a division of Simplify Compliance LLC, has specialized in providing the latest healthcare regulatory information through industry-leading publications, continuing education, online coding platforms, instructor-led training, events, consulting services, and more to deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize workflow efficiencies, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. Visit http://www.hcpro.com/.
Media Contact
Press Team, DecisionHealth, 1-978-624-4568, [email protected], https://decisionhealth.com/
Customer Service, DecisionHealth, 1-855-225-5341, [email protected], http://decisionhealth.com/CodingVBC
SOURCE DecisionHealth
