DecisionHealth announces a special Coding, OASIS & Documentation QA Virtual Boot Camp, October 17-18, 2023

"This unique training opportunity was recorded during the 2023 Home Health Coding Summit and has been formatted into a virtual event for home health coders who were unable to travel and/or are looking to become more efficient in OASIS, coding, and documentation QA." says Maria Tsigas Tweet this

This essential review includes more than simply knowing how to select accurate diagnosis codes and correct OASIS responses. A coding and OASIS reviewer must also know:

what's required for compliant face-to-face encounter documentation,

how to check that planned interventions support the primary need for skilled care and the primary and secondary diagnoses, and

how the data reported in OASIS matches up to documentation elsewhere in the record.

Poor documentation can undermine all the work home health agencies do to provide care for patients. Compliant documentation demonstrates eligibility, identifies the skilled care that patients require, and ensures ethical reimbursement.

Attendees will have the opportunity to take a 50-question post-test upon the conclusion of the event and receive a certificate of competency.

Learn more and register at http://decisionhealth.com/CodingVBC.

Or, contact a Customer Service representative at 855-225-5341.

DecisionHealth, an HCPro brand, is the industry's leading source for home health agencies and medical practice facilities to receive the latest news, analysis, and regulatory guidance on Medicare coding and reimbursement, benchmarks, payments, and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance through its flagship publications, as well as a wide selection of coding books, educational events, and online tools. Visit http://www.decisionhealth.com/

For over 34 years, HCPro, a division of Simplify Compliance LLC, has specialized in providing the latest healthcare regulatory information through industry-leading publications, continuing education, online coding platforms, instructor-led training, events, consulting services, and more to deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize workflow efficiencies, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. Visit http://www.hcpro.com/.

Media Contact

Press Team, DecisionHealth, 1-978-624-4568, [email protected], https://decisionhealth.com/

Customer Service, DecisionHealth, 1-855-225-5341, [email protected], http://decisionhealth.com/CodingVBC

SOURCE DecisionHealth