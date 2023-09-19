DecisionHealth's Association of Home Care Coding & Compliance (AHCC) announces winners of its 2023 Achievement Awards recognizing home health and hospice professionals.

"It truly is an honor to acknowledge the contributions of these individuals to their organization, local home care communities, the larger national Association, and the profession globally due to their initiatives and work ethic." - Jan Milliman, AHCC director Tweet this

Home Health OASIS Consultant of the Year: Celeste Miller, RN, BS, HCS-D, COS-C, director of operations at Oracle. Celeste is also a member of AHCC's BMSC exam committee. In her nomination a colleague said, "When I think about quality and compliance, Celeste is the first name that comes to mind."

Home Health OASIS Professional of the Year: Kea Wormsley, RN, BSN, COS-C, nurse clinical reviewer and educator for Douglas County VNA. She was recognized for outstanding attributes and responsibility for OASIS accuracy. A colleague who nominated Kea added, "I've never met a more dedicated, detail-oriented nurse."

Hospice Coding Professional of the Year: Nanette Minton, RN, HCS-D, HCS-H, HCS-O, senior clinical coding manager with MAC Legacy. Nanette sits on AHCC's Advisory Board and BMSC exam committee. She was recognized for "…her skill at applying complex coding principles in a practical, relatable way that benefits hospice providers by strengthening compliance."

Home Health Coding Professional of the Year: Arlynn Hansell, PT, HCS-D, HCS-O, HCS-H, COS-C, is a former AHCC Board member, committee member, and retiree extraordinaire who is the director of the education, coding, and OASIS division at SimiTree. This honor was best summarized by a colleague: "Our agency is truly blessed having had Arlynn to guide us all in the right direction."

All winners were peer nominated and embody AHCC's mission "to serve as the premier compliance and coding community for home care agencies, providing a medium for education, professional growth, advocacy, and networking."

Milliman added, "It truly is an honor to acknowledge the contributions of these individuals to their organization, local home care communities, the larger national Association, and the profession globally due to their initiatives and work ethic."

The Association of Home Care Coding & Compliance (AHCC) aims to serve the staff-development needs of the home care industry through education, training, work tools, resources, community building/networking, and advocacy. AHCC also offers professional certifications for coders and clinicians through the Board of Medical Specialty Coding & Compliance (BMSC). Learn more at https://ahcc.decisionhealth.com.

DecisionHealth, an HCPro brand, is the industry's leading source for home health agencies and medical practice facilities to receive the latest news, analysis, and regulatory guidance on Medicare coding and reimbursement, benchmarks, payments, and HIPAA compliance through its flagship publications, as well as a wide selection of coding books, educational events, and online tools. Visit http://www.decisionhealth.com.

