DecisionOne Dental Partners expands its relationship with VideaHealth, bringing best-in-class dental AI to every supported clinician and hygienist

Dr. Alan J. Acierno, co-founder of DecisionOne Dental Partners and president of clinical operations at Smile Brands, said, "While dental AI is incredibly exciting and promising, it is also a young market. As such, we were incredibly rigorous about our selection process. We felt VideaHealth was a great partner for our doctors, teams, and patients."

VideaAI, VideaHealth's dental AI platform, has quickly become the most commonly used AI technology across leading DSOs, with over 10s of 1000s of dental clinicians using it daily, supporting the diagnosis of millions of patients yearly. VideaAI has been widely lauded for its ease of use, enabling clinicians to streamline administrative tasks and focus more on delivering optimal patient care with access to previously unattainable insights.

VideaHealth's dental AI platform is currently leveraged in the leading DSO and independent practices in the US. Its early leadership position quickly accelerated in 2024, as it was the first dental AI company to offer insights for virtually every disease state in dentistry, as well as enabling diagnosis of pediatric conditions.

Florian Hillen, CEO of VideaHealth, said, "I admire the approach DecisionOne Dental Partners has taken. Their patient-care-focused model is among the very best in the industry, and I know from speaking with their team that they take their mission as seriously as we do. We're so pleased they have recognized the value our AI brings, and we expect to see consistent and outstanding results based on trends within the entire market.

VideaHealth's investment in the success of every roll-out, through advanced onboarding and training support and continuous customer success alignment, has historically led to over 90% adoption among clinicians and hygienists. Moreover, the company's current technology leadership and anticipated roadmap make it clear that VideaHealth will deliver for customers today and for many years to come.

VideaHealth is the leading dental AI company, offering dental providers the most comprehensive suite of dental AI technology that addresses virtually every dental disease state. Practices of all sizes are using VideaHealth's AI platform to drive better clinical outcomes, ranging from the nation's largest DSO, Heartland Dental, to forward-facing independent practices.

Through a partnership with Henry Schein One, one of the country's most respected technology companies, VideaHealth is also bringing the co-branded Dentrix Detect AI and Dentrix Ascend AI powered by VideaHealth to the tens of thousands of offices using the company's practice management software.

Headquartered in Boston, VideaHealth is backed by leading venture capital firms Spark Capital, Zetta Venture Partners, and Pillar VC.

